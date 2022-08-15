Mahindra shows five UK-designed EVs for global sale

Indian automotive giant Mahindra has embarked on a landmark electrification drive with the reveal of five new electric SUVs – all designed at its new European design headquarters in the UK and using a new platform based on the Volkswagen Group's MEB architecture.

As the spearheads of its new Born Electric strategy, the new EVs represent a step change in terms of styling and technology for the multinational industry behemoth and symbolically have been revealed at an event marking the 75th anniversary of India's independence.

Mahindra's European design centre is based on the same site as its successful Formula E racing team.

Four of the five EVs will go on sale between 2024 and 2026, and notably, company bosses have expressed their desire to export the cars to Europe – including the UK – if market conditions are right.

The new SUVs are split into two distinct sub-brands: XUV and BE. The former – represented here by the XUV:e9 (pictured below) – has been described as a brand that "builds upon the Mahindra legacy, while embracing the future". Mahindra expects cars sold under this banner to appeal to "customers who have the passion to live life beyond boundaries while making a difference".

The BE brand, meanwhile, exhibits an "audacious new design language" with a view to letting "customers be who they want to be" - as demonstrated by the BE.05, BE.07 and BE.09.

All five showcase Mahindra's new 'Heartcore' design philosophy, which, it says, aims to demonstrate presence, strength and attitude. Tellingly, the firm also suggests they will "create an electrifying presence, both on the road and off it" - suggesting that, despite their potential global focus, the cars have been designed with India's sometimes challenging road environments in mind.