Lotus marks 20 years of Exige with new special edition

Lotus is marking 20 years of its hardcore Exige sports car with a new special edition inspired by the original Exige Series 1.

The Exige Sport 410 20th Anniversary edition is “the perfect way to celebrate this sensational model’s impact on the sports car world,” according to Lotus.

Like the original car, the 20th Anniversary features a colour-matching roof, side air intakes and rear spoiler, as well as a black ‘shark fin’ stone chip protector in front of each rear wheel. The front splitter, front access panel and rear hatch are all made from carbonfibre – an option on the standard Sport 410.

In addition to the cosmetic upgrades, the Exige also gains a set of lightweight forged alloy wheels and Nitron three-way adjustable dampers that can be fully adjusted to suit different driving environments.

Buyers can choose from three paint colours taken from the options book for the Exige Series 1 - Chrome Orange, Laser Blue and Calypso Red - while modern shades including Saffron Yellow, Motorsport Black and Arctic Silver are also available.

Bespoke commemorative badging showing a silhouette of the original Exige features on the rear bumper and above the side indicators, and a 20 logo on each side of the rear spoiler marks the anniversary.

Inside, the special edition features coloured Alcantara seats stitched in a pattern reminiscent of the original and embossed with the 20th Anniversary logo, as well as a build plaque on the dashboard. Standard equipment includes a DAB radio with Bluetooth compatibility, cruise control and an Alcantara steering wheel.

Prices for the Exige 20th Anniversary start from £79,900, with global deliveries set to get underway later this year.

