Lotus Evija: 1000bhp electric hypercar named ahead of 16 July debut

As the official picture suggests, the Evija is low and wide. Lotus design director Russell Carr, who showed the model to Autocar, says it is a similar length to the existing Evora - which is 4.4 metres long - but will sit closer to the ground and be nearly two metres wide.
It uses a carbonfibre structure and will be built in Hethel away from the company's main production line. The cabin is tightly proportioned and adopts the teardrop form familiar from hypercars like the Ford GT40, to better allow airflow to pass around it.
The most impressive feature is one that isn't hinted at by the official rendering - two substantial air tunnels in the rear bodywork which have the tail light elements integrated around their exists. It's a detail that Carr says has been inspired by the venturi tunnels of LMP sports prototype racing cars.
The battery pack will be positioned entirely behind the passenger compartment, with drive sent to all four wheels. No other details are forthcoming at the moment, beyond the fact - as previously reported - that the powertrain is being developed by Williams Advanced Engineering, making this a collaboration between two of the most famous names in Formula 1 history.
Lotus boss Phil Popham promises an "entirely appropriate" level of performance for the 130's target market and what will be a seven figure pricetag. The total system output is tipped to exceed 1000bhp. It is also set to offer a range of more than 250 miles.
Both the battery pack and the pushrod-operated rear suspension will be visible beneath a transparent cover, with Carr saying the plan is for the huge aero tunnels to also incorporate lighting elements. The rear licence plate surround will be removable to help improve performance when the car is used on track. Downforce will be generated from a substantial underbody diffuser and there will also be moveable wing elements and a drag-reducing DRS system.
Inside the cabin will feature plenty of carbonfibre and a digital instrument pack, but will also have conventional switchgear rather than a touchscreen interface. "You want to be able to find things without taking your eyes off the road in a car like this," Carr said.
Carr also claimed there will be more room and shoulder space than in a Ford GT or Aston Martin Valkyrie, with moveable seats rather than moveable pedals.
"We're trying to get the balance between prestige and luxury right," Carr said, "but also to make clear that it's a very high performance car. We don't want people to think it's a stripped-out track day monster, it will be much more practical than that. But equally we don't want to make a Bugatti either, it has to be a Lotus."
Other neat details include a camera rear view system which will use deployable pods that motor out of the scissor-opening doors, and which relay images onto display screens. It's a very similar system to the one the forthcoming McLaren Speedtail will have. "We were frustrated when we saw those," Carr admits, "we'd been working on them for some time."
bol
The first Lotus not to be developed on the roads around Hethel?
Not exactly cut out for narrow Norfolk lanes at 2m wide. Fair enough though, I don’t suppose that back road blasting is what this one is for. Pity though, as I have always thought that was one of the reasons they ride so well.
jason_recliner
A 745 kW Lotus?
Sounds pretty darned good to me!
Gladys09
Nice
Revoknucklehead
Do these guys not moderate this?
Come on guys, do you actually not read these forums otherwise you'd get rid of spam posts like this?
harf
Range
Sounds promising but i don't quite see that electric is the way for these cars to go yet, is it? Am i missing something.
The range is quoted at 250miles but that will surely be a tootling about range. As the I-pace article previously demonstrated in Autocar, as soon as you travel at high speed (that was only 75ish from memory) in an EV the predicted range plummets.
Off topic, but i wonder whether EV range needs to be quoted like ICE was with urban/56/75mph to give a true indication of range if you're a motorway driver. This will be essential when BIK plummets and all the salesmen have one.
Good luck to them with the car tho
You're not stuck in traffic - you are traffic!!
flukey
Not sure I see the point
This car is so far removed from the current range of Lotus, both in pricing and dynamics. I can't see why this is such a positive for the brand; it seems more like a vanity project to me.
A new elise would have provided much more in the way of excitement for the brand, though I've heard Lotus might also be moving towards turbochargers which is a shame coming from the response from previous supercharged engines.
lambo58
Tesla roadster will wipe the
Tesla roadster will wipe the floor, walls and ceiling with this Chinese car for a fraction of its over bloated price.
LOTS OF TROUBLE USUALLY SERIOUS
Says it all which explains its present state.
Peter Cavellini
It’s different....
Peter Cavellini.
lambo58
Looks so good it went to the
Looks so good it went to the Chinese who rescued it from another great British company watery grave.
You people make me laugh.
The constant jingoism by people who love losers is sickening at best and catastrophic at worse have led us to NO car industry to call our own anymore.
Rubbish managers without vision, undertrained engineers and worst of all, morons who keep praising complete rubbish at the expense of moving forward have led us to this present state of self denial.
Constantly dining on ashes is no way to move forward.
Sometimes you need to clear the decks and stop harping on about past glories..
Pointless
britfan
Oikophobia
Blind patriotism is madness - you’re right. So is empty self loathing...or blind fanboyism of Musk...
