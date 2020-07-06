BACK TO ALL NEWS
2021 Ford GT to gain new colours and graphics

Official Twitter account shows what appear to be three new colour schemes and an altered racing stripe
News
2 mins read
6 July 2020

Ford has announced an all-new graphics package with customisable colours for its 2021 GT supercar, previewing the updates on Twitter.

A GIF posted to the company’s Twitter account suggests that the new package will include at least three new exterior colours (dark red, blue and white), although Ford could reveal more in due course.

In addition, the new package appears to replace the current GT’s famous twin-stripe graphic with a single line, while the intakes for the mid-mounted V6 engine gain a new graphic. The side-mirror caps sport a contrasting colour option, too.

Ford said the options highlight “features that help deliver all 660 horsepower (651bhp) during the most strenuous track sessions".

Ford recently updated the GT with increased power, additional standard features and subtle mechanical tweaks inspired by the track-only MkII launched last year.

In its 2020 guise, the GT puts out 651bhp, an increase of 13bhp over the previous version, with the addition of higher-energy ignition coils, a new type of ‘gallery-cooled’ piston design helping the engine to better deal with high temperatures and a new buttress shape at the rear designed to improve airflow.

Ford said there are no plans to bring the 2020 GT to the UK as the country-specific allocation has sold out. UK production for the 2021 car is allocated and all of these models are also sold.

While there’s no word yet on how much this new package will cost, expect it to command a premium above the standard 2020 car’s $500,000 (£400,000) price.

Driven this week

  • Mini JCW GP 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
    6 July 2020
    First Drive
    Mini JCW GP 2020 UK review
    The fastest production Mini yet has 302bhp, a 0-62mph time of just 5.2sec and...
  • Ford Kuga 2020 road test review - hero front
    3 July 2020
    Car review
    Ford Kuga
    SUV practicality, Focus underpinnings, plug-in hybrid tech: is this another...
  • Alpina B3 2020 first drive review - hero front
    3 July 2020
    First Drive
    Alpina B3 2020 review
    Bavaria's alternative M3 gets an added injection of performance and...

Car review
Ford GT

Ford GT

The new Ford GT is technically wonderful, brilliant to drive, and to be admired because it’s a £420,000 supercar from the people who usually bring you Fiestas

Join the debate

Comments
1

eseaton

6 July 2020
Ridiculous.

It doesn't need more colours. It needs more cylinders.

A beautiful car, totally ruined by a repulsive engine.

