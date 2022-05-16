BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Lexus to offer diverse model line-up as it goes electric
UP NEXT
Under the skin: How the BMW i7 makes use of its advanced tech

Lexus to offer diverse model line-up as it goes electric

Brand's first two EVs are SUVs, but saloons and supercars remain on the cards in electrification push
Autocar-Felix-Page
News
2 mins read
16 May 2022

Luxury brand Lexus has no plans to become an SUV specialist, despite its first two electric cars being SUVs and the success of the Lexus NX, and is considering a vast array of bodystyles for its future EVs.

European boss Spiros Fotinos said that while it “can’t ignore the demand for SUVs” globally, Lexus hasn’t written off plans for more traditional, lower-slung cars in its future line-up.

He pointed to the large SUV, saloon and supercar EV concept cars that Lexus revealed late last year as a statement of intent

Related articles

“We’re clearly working on alternative body types that would allow us to not only offer a wider range of vehicles but also meet the growth ambitions we have for Europe,” he said.

As for whether this diversity could extend to an electric successor to the discontinued Lexus CT hatchback, Fotinos would only say: “We’re not excluding anything. The segments in which we compete and the segments that are the volume-sellers in Europe are the segments we would be looking at primarily.”

Interestingly, Lexus isn’t only planning to use Toyota's e-TNGA platform for its EVs. Fotinos said that it’s “a great starting point” but that “for a company and a brand that has the ambitions we do – to be 100% BEV-ready, offering a BEV in every segment we compete in – technically that would be impossible to do with one platform, so obviously we’re looking at other opportunities as well”.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 BMW M4 non comp Manual 2022 FD front track

BMW M4 manual 2022 review

BMW M4 manual 2022 review
024 aston martin vatage v12 drift 2022

Aston Martin V12 Vantage 2022 review

Aston Martin V12 Vantage 2022 review
016 peugeot 308 fron tracking 2022

Peugeot 308 Hybrid 180 2022 UK review

Peugeot 308 Hybrid 180 2022 UK review
Citroen C4 202120210419 2184

Citroen C4 Puretech 155 Shine Plus EAT8 review

Citroen C4 Puretech 155 Shine Plus EAT8 review
01 BMW M135i xdrive 2022 first drive hero front track

BMW M135i xDrive 2022 review

BMW M135i xDrive 2022 review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
2022 Lexus RZ450e MtE 030

Lexus RZ 450e prototype 2022

Brand’s first bespoke electric car introduces an exclusively by-wire steering system

Read our review
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1 BMW M4 non comp Manual 2022 FD front track

BMW M4 manual 2022 review

BMW M4 manual 2022 review
024 aston martin vatage v12 drift 2022

Aston Martin V12 Vantage 2022 review

Aston Martin V12 Vantage 2022 review
016 peugeot 308 fron tracking 2022

Peugeot 308 Hybrid 180 2022 UK review

Peugeot 308 Hybrid 180 2022 UK review
Citroen C4 202120210419 2184

Citroen C4 Puretech 155 Shine Plus EAT8 review

Citroen C4 Puretech 155 Shine Plus EAT8 review
01 BMW M135i xdrive 2022 first drive hero front track

BMW M135i xDrive 2022 review

BMW M135i xDrive 2022 review

View all latest drives