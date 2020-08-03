Lexus LC 500 Convertible gets Regatta Edition as reservations open

Lexus has introduced a special edition of its new LC 500 Convertible to mark the opening of online reservations for the brand’s first soft-top.

The LC 500 Convertible, which can be reserved from 5 August ahead of first deliveries in Autumn, is available from launch as an exclusive, blue-and-white-themed Regatta Edition. This is designed to “evoke the ambience of a luxury marina, lined with ocean-going yachts,” that Lexus claims was part of the original design inspiration for the car.

A Lexus spokesperson said the firm will produce fewer than 10 examples of the Regatta Edition and that these have already sold out.

The Regatta Edition is painted in a deep blue. Inside, white is used for the steering wheel, headlining and interior facings of the front pillars. The seats are also white, along with most of the interior paneling, while the headrests and door panels receive blue details.

Following its debut at last year’s Los Angeles motor show, the LC Convertible will launch with a 465bhp 5.0-litre naturally aspirated V8.

Performance figures remain unconfirmed, but the drop-top will likely accelerate from 0-62mph in around 5.0sec, while top speed is likely to fall slightly short of the LC coupé’s 168mph, given the added weight of the folding roof mechanism.

Autocar understands that a production LC Convertible has been prioritised over a range-topping F variant of the LC in Lexus's product plan, due to its higher potential for global sales.

As a result, the LC Convertible is being positioned as a halo model for Lexus, with the brand hinting that its design will serve as the inspiration for future models.

READ MORE

Lexus LC 500 Convertible will go on sale next year