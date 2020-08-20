2020 Lexus LC coupe: prices confirmed for updated flagship

Lexus has announced pricing for its updated LC grand tourer, which goes on sale with a raft of dynamic improvements and styling tweaks for the new model year.
The V8-powered LC500 and V6 hybrid LC500h now both start at £80,100, with the optional Sport Pack costing £85,300 and the range-topping Sport+ Pack costing £90,950. Both models are available to order now, alongside the newly-launched LC500 Convertible, with customer deliveries expected to begin in the autumn.
Chief among the mechanical changes for the performance four-seater's 2020 refresh is a revamped suspension system that shaves 10kg off the car’s kerb weight - courtesy of aluminium lower arms and hollow anti-roll bars - and is said to improve road feel.
The electric front shock absorbers have been adjusted to allow for a “smoother, softer stroke”, while the rear anti-roll bar has been stiffened to enhance turn-in response. Alongside the hardware changes, the LC’s stability management programme has gained a new Active Cornering Assist function which improves stability under hard cornering.
The LC 500’s 10-speed automatic gearbox has been reconfigured with the aim of improving day-to-day driving in what Lexus calls “the active zone” - between 50% to 70% accelerator input. The engine will now rev higher before the gearbox shifts up to enhance acceleration response. It will also shift into second, rather than third, for sharp bends, allowing for a quicker exit from corners.
The LC’s two available drivetrains remain unmodified, meaning the 500’s 5.0-litre naturally aspirated V8 still produces 471bhp and the 500h’s hybridised V6 a combined 295bhp. In its most potent form, the LC is capable of accelerating from 0-62mph in 4.4 seconds and on to a top speed of 168mph.
The coupé’s overall design has not been altered, but two new colours - Cadmium Orange and Nori Green Pearl - can be specified, along with a set of newly designed 20in alloy wheels.
The interior is also identical to the 2019 car, but all LC models are now equipped as standard with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Read more
Used car buying guide: Lexus IS F
Lexus UX 300e: more details revealed for first Lexus EV
Join the debate
V-ger
Beautiful
Just Saying
I agree!
Just Saying
Typo
"always think five years.."
artill
Stunning car. I am really
Stunning car. I am really looking forward to the soft top version. The Nori green colour they are introducing looks great too.
One point, the 295 BHP quoted for the hybrid, is just the petrol engine, its around 350 including the hybrid system.
Also all the pictures shown are for overseas markets. sadly UK cars get stuck with 'ugly kid' Privacy glass (and you cant even fit kids in the back anyway). It would be great if the option to have normal glass like the rest of the world was introduced with these revisions
catnip
artill wrote:
I dont understand the love for privacy glass in the UK, particularly on coupes where you can't fit anything in the back anyway. The shape of the windows (or daylight openings) is very important to car stylists, introducing a strong vertical 'step' just distracts the eye and ruins the looks, in my opinion.
superstevie
I do think this is a cracking
I do think this is a cracking looking car. There is one in my area in Edinburgh. Love seeing it! I know dynamically there are better coupes, but I don't car. I'd have this over the Audi, BMW or Merc rivals.
Add your comment