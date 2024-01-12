BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Hot new Lexus LBX uses 300bhp GR Yaris engine
UP NEXT
Nissan Ariya Nismo marks return of performance arm

Hot new Lexus LBX uses 300bhp GR Yaris engine

Morizo RR Concept hints at a potential performance variant of Lexus's new crossover
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
12 January 2024

Lexus has unveiled a high-performance version of the new LBX crossover at the Tokyo Auto Salon.

Called the Morizo RR Concept, it swaps the LBX’s 134bhp 1.5-litre hybrid powertrain for the G16E-GTS engine from the Toyota GR Yaris. Mated to a new eight-speed automatic gearbox, the turbocharged three-pot sends 300bhp and 295lb ft to all four wheels.

This is up on the 276bhp and 288lb ft that it produces in the facelifted GR Yaris. Autocar has asked Lexus to clarify how it has been fettled to provide the extra muscle.

Related articles

The LBX’s suspension has been reworked, with the crossover now sitting 10mm lower and 20mm wider. The revised aerodynamics take inspiration from air racing and give the model a more aggressive look.

Yellow accents also feature throughout the car as a reference to Toyota chairman Akio Toyoda, whose racing alter ego ‘Morizo’ uses it as a signature colour. It features above the grille, on the brake calipers and on the seatbelts.

Lexus LBX Morizo RR side tracking

Lexus has yet to confirm whether the Morizo RR Concept will make it to production, but it could be that the unexpected success of the GR Yaris – which has sealed it as a permanent fixture in the brand’s line-up – has bolstered the case for a new performance-focused Lexus.

That Toyoda, who played an active role in the development of the Morizo RR, refers to it as his favourite Lexus (and his “buddy”) is a further hint at the car’s prospects of reaching showrooms.

Its unveiling comes months after new Toyota CEO Koji Sato, who previously led the Gazoo Racing (GR) motorsport division, hinted that the firm could accelerate development of its sports cars.

Sato said: “Our Master Driver [Akio Toyoda] was also president of the company at the same time as he had a steering wheel in his hand for Gazoo. Now he is only chairman, maybe he will have a lot more time to develop cars for them.”

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

01 Toyota Corolla review 2024 front cornering
Toyota Corolla
9
Toyota Corolla
Ford Kuga front
Ford Kuga
7
Ford Kuga
mercedes benz cle review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-Benz CLE
8
Mercedes-Benz CLE
Lotus Evora S
Used Lotus Evora 2011-2015 review
8
Used Lotus Evora 2011-2015 review
Volvo V40
Used Volvo V40 2012-2019 review
7
Used Volvo V40 2012-2019 review

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
lexus lbx review 2023 01 tracking front

Lexus LBX

The Japanese firm's smallest machine yet is a hybrid-powered compact crossover. Can it excel in an underserved area of the market?

Read our review
Back to top

Lexus LBX Morizo RR cornering – rear

Although Lexus does not use the Gazoo branding on its cars, it appears that Toyoda’s enthusiasm for performance cars has extended to Lexus.

Autocar has asked Lexus for comment on the Morizo RR’s prospects of making it to production.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Editorial Assistant, Autocar

Charlie plays a key role in setting the news agenda for the automotive industry, having joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication, What Car?. He's previously contributed to The Intercooler, and placed second in Hagerty’s 2019 Young Writer competition with a MG Metro 6R4 feature

Before he joined the automotive media, Charlie studied History at the University of Winchester, where he specialised in the impact of more accessible mobility on 20th Century Europe. 

He is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, and hopes to one day add a lightweight sports car like a Caterham Seven or a Lotus Elise S1 to his collection.

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

01 Toyota Corolla review 2024 front cornering
Toyota Corolla
9
Toyota Corolla
Ford Kuga front
Ford Kuga
7
Ford Kuga
mercedes benz cle review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-Benz CLE
8
Mercedes-Benz CLE
Lotus Evora S
Used Lotus Evora 2011-2015 review
8
Used Lotus Evora 2011-2015 review
Volvo V40
Used Volvo V40 2012-2019 review
7
Used Volvo V40 2012-2019 review

View all car reviews