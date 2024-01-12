Hot new Lexus LBX uses 300bhp GR Yaris engine

Lexus has unveiled a high-performance version of the new LBX crossover at the Tokyo Auto Salon.

Called the Morizo RR Concept, it swaps the LBX’s 134bhp 1.5-litre hybrid powertrain for the G16E-GTS engine from the Toyota GR Yaris. Mated to a new eight-speed automatic gearbox, the turbocharged three-pot sends 300bhp and 295lb ft to all four wheels.

This is up on the 276bhp and 288lb ft that it produces in the facelifted GR Yaris. Autocar has asked Lexus to clarify how it has been fettled to provide the extra muscle.

The LBX’s suspension has been reworked, with the crossover now sitting 10mm lower and 20mm wider. The revised aerodynamics take inspiration from air racing and give the model a more aggressive look.

Yellow accents also feature throughout the car as a reference to Toyota chairman Akio Toyoda, whose racing alter ego ‘Morizo’ uses it as a signature colour. It features above the grille, on the brake calipers and on the seatbelts.

Lexus has yet to confirm whether the Morizo RR Concept will make it to production, but it could be that the unexpected success of the GR Yaris – which has sealed it as a permanent fixture in the brand’s line-up – has bolstered the case for a new performance-focused Lexus.

That Toyoda, who played an active role in the development of the Morizo RR, refers to it as his favourite Lexus (and his “buddy”) is a further hint at the car’s prospects of reaching showrooms.

Its unveiling comes months after new Toyota CEO Koji Sato, who previously led the Gazoo Racing (GR) motorsport division, hinted that the firm could accelerate development of its sports cars.

Sato said: “Our Master Driver [Akio Toyoda] was also president of the company at the same time as he had a steering wheel in his hand for Gazoo. Now he is only chairman, maybe he will have a lot more time to develop cars for them.”