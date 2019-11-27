Le Mans-inspired Jannarelly Design-1 launches in UK

Jannarelly Automotive has launched its classic-inspired sports car, the Design-1, in the UK as the latest stage in its global expansion.

The Design-1 was first revealed last year in the United Arab Emirates - where it is produced - and has since been launched in Europe.

The model, which starts from £86,000, is offered in three bodystyles dubbed Roadster, Coupé and Aero. The coupé variant is predicted to be the most popular in the UK.

The model is limited production, but the number of units to be produced has not been confirmed. Jannarelly told Autocar it expected to sell “in the low hundreds”, adding that the Design-1 is a “very niche vehicle”.

Jannarelly described the car as being modelled on “classic Le Mans racers”. It aims to provide a “classic motoring experience” but “with reliability and practicality afforded by using modern materials”.

The Design-1 is powered by a naturally aspirated 3.5-litre V6 petrol engine sourced from Nissan. It delivers 296bhp to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox. Jannarelly claims a top speed of 135mph and says 0-60mph will be covered in less than 4.0sec.

The body consists of either composite or carbon composite, which, Jannarelly claims, “results in outstanding driving dynamics, agility and poise”. Bespoke features can be tailored to individual customers.

The sports car company was founded by automotive designer Anthony Jannarelly and racing boat builder Frederic Juillot in 2016. The company said there will be “more exciting announcements regarding the UK market in due course”.

