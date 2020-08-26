BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Land Rover Discovery Sport, Evoque gain mild-hybrid diesel option
Jaguar Land Rover to continue AJ V8 production in-house

Land Rover Discovery Sport, Evoque gain mild-hybrid diesel option

Updated SUV duo ditch their non-electrified diesel engines, gain new infotainment and special editions
Felix Page Autocar writer
News
3 mins read
26 August 2020

Land Rover has updated the Discovery Sport and Range Rover Evoque for 2021 with new engines, revamped infotainment and a special-edition trim. 

The newly introduced 2.0-litre four-cylinder mild-hybrid diesel engine is said to deliver “smoother stop-start operation and optimised fuel economy” over the outgoing non-hybrid version, thanks to a 48V electrical system and regenerative braking. 

In its entry-level D165 guise, the new unit produces 161bhp and 280lb ft – subtle boosts over the old D150. It can be had with front-wheel drive or, along with the optional eight-speed automatic gearbox, four-wheel drive. This version is claimed to emit as little as 156g/km of CO2 in the Evoque and 163g/km in the larger Discovery Sport. 

The D200, with 201bhp and 317lb ft, comes exclusively with the automatic and four-wheel drive, raising CO2 to 170g/km. It can propel the Discovery Sport from 0-62mph in 8.6sec and the Evoque in 7.9sec. 

Land Rover says the D200 engine uses higher-pressure injectors and low-friction components that bring internal resistance down by 17% and its aluminium casing weighs 2kg less than that of the old unit. 

The Discovery Sport has also gained a range-topping P290 turbocharged four-cylinder petrol option, making 286bhp and 295lb ft to give it a 0-62mph time of 7.4sec. This is available exclusively with a nine-speed automatic gearbox in the new Black Edition trim. 

This is based on existing R-Dynamic S but gains extra equipment, 20in alloy wheels, black exterior trim elements and an optional black or grey contrasting roof. It’s also the only variant to feature an Active Driveline system, which can operate in two-wheel-drive mode and diverts torque to the wheels with the most grip. 

Furthermore, the Evoque has gained a new range-topping trim: Autobiography. Marked out by copper trim accents and badging, 21in alloys and matrix LED headlights, it can be had with multiple engines. Its extra kit includes quilted leather upholstery, a heated wheel, a panoramic roof and ventilated front seats. 

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

  • Morgan Plus Four 2020 road test review - hero front
    21 August 2020
    Car review
    Morgan Plus Four
    Morgan’s four-cylinder lifeblood model gets 21st-century underpinnings
  • BMW X3 xDrive30e 2020 first drive review - hero front
    20 August 2020
    First Drive
    BMW X3 xDrive30e 2020 review
    Impressive SUV is made all the more appealing by the promise of low bills
  • McLaren 620R 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
    19 August 2020
    First Drive
    McLaren 620R 2020 UK review
    Final, fastest and by far the rarest of the Sports Series McLarens is...

Car review
Land Rover Discovery Sport 2020 road test review - hero front

Land Rover Discovery Sport

Can the overhauled Discovery Sport revitalise Land Rover's fortunes?

Read our review
Both cars get Land Rover’s new Pivi Pro infotainment system as standard. This supports wireless updates and can be paired with phone apps to pay for parking and join conference calls. It also includes integrated Spotify and, for the plug-in hybrid, can find nearby public chargers. 

There’s also a 3D surround camera, which joins with a new Rear Collision Monitor and Rear Traffic Monitor with automatic emergency braking. 

Land Rover’s Activity Key has been updated, gaining a new screen and losing the need for you to leave your key fob in the car while you’re wearing it. 

In addition, a new Advanced Cabin Air Filtration option can automatically purify the cabin to cut the number of airborne pollutants, pathogens and allergens. An opening sunroof has joined the kit list, too. 

The new cars are available to order now, with the Evoque priced from £32,100 and the Discovery Sport from £31,915. 

