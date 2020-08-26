Land Rover Discovery Sport, Evoque gain mild-hybrid diesel option

Land Rover has updated the Discovery Sport and Range Rover Evoque for 2021 with new engines, revamped infotainment and a special-edition trim.

The newly introduced 2.0-litre four-cylinder mild-hybrid diesel engine is said to deliver “smoother stop-start operation and optimised fuel economy” over the outgoing non-hybrid version, thanks to a 48V electrical system and regenerative braking.

In its entry-level D165 guise, the new unit produces 161bhp and 280lb ft – subtle boosts over the old D150. It can be had with front-wheel drive or, along with the optional eight-speed automatic gearbox, four-wheel drive. This version is claimed to emit as little as 156g/km of CO2 in the Evoque and 163g/km in the larger Discovery Sport.

The D200, with 201bhp and 317lb ft, comes exclusively with the automatic and four-wheel drive, raising CO2 to 170g/km. It can propel the Discovery Sport from 0-62mph in 8.6sec and the Evoque in 7.9sec.

Land Rover says the D200 engine uses higher-pressure injectors and low-friction components that bring internal resistance down by 17% and its aluminium casing weighs 2kg less than that of the old unit.

The Discovery Sport has also gained a range-topping P290 turbocharged four-cylinder petrol option, making 286bhp and 295lb ft to give it a 0-62mph time of 7.4sec. This is available exclusively with a nine-speed automatic gearbox in the new Black Edition trim.

This is based on existing R-Dynamic S but gains extra equipment, 20in alloy wheels, black exterior trim elements and an optional black or grey contrasting roof. It’s also the only variant to feature an Active Driveline system, which can operate in two-wheel-drive mode and diverts torque to the wheels with the most grip.

Furthermore, the Evoque has gained a new range-topping trim: Autobiography. Marked out by copper trim accents and badging, 21in alloys and matrix LED headlights, it can be had with multiple engines. Its extra kit includes quilted leather upholstery, a heated wheel, a panoramic roof and ventilated front seats.