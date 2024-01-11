Abarth 600e revealed as hot 237bhp EV crossover

Fiat’s performance brand Abarth has revealed the new 600e as its most powerful car yet.

Based on the new Fiat 600e, it is Abarth’s second electric car – after the 500e hot hatch – and the first SUV to bear the scorpion badge.

The striking Hypnotic Purple car pictured here is the limited-run Scorpionissima launch edition, just 1949 units of which will be produced. An outlandish, performance-focused styling makeover brings a chunky rear wing, large-diameter sports wheels and a bespoke front bumper treatment - clearly marking this out as the hotter take on the Italian EV.

Sending 237bhp through the front axle, the 600e Scorpionissima is described as “fiercely competitive and powerful”, and will be the most powerful car based on parent company Stellantis’s e-CMP2 platform, shared with the likes of the Jeep Avenger, Peugeot e-2008 and Citroën e-C4 - none of which have a dedicated performance version. Abarth has yet to offer any performance figures. It will, however, comfortably outpace the Fiat crossover on which it is based, with a 0-62mph time in the region of 6.0secs. Full technical specifications will be given at the car’s debut in the coming weeks, but Abarth has confirmed that it is fitted with a limited-slip differential and high-performance tyres, which – as implied by images of the car drifting through a race track bend – hint at an overt focus on dynamic engagement.

The tyres are said to have been developed in partnership with Formula E supplier Hankook, and have been designed to ensure maximum grip and guarantee excellent racing dynamics in all kinds of conditions” while “ensuring an improved range in an electric vehicle”.

The hot 600e is likely to be powered by the same 51kWh (usable) battery as the standard car, but its dramatically increased reserves will no doubt trim the range from 252 miles to nearer the 200-mile mark.

The company has yet to confirm a full reveal date for its new model, but says “stay tuned” for more details. Clearly, the car is all but ready for showrooms, so full performance figures – and pricing details – are expected imminently.

What's next from Fiat?

There will be no more Fiat sports cars and nor will the brand target large or luxury car segments, boss Olivier François has confirmed.

“That is the beauty of [parent firm] Stellantis: we are a house of [14] brands,” he said. That means each brand must have a clear purpose and make money.

“For Fiat, we make money. We are simplicity. We are smaller cars. We are not sports cars. We are not luxury. We are not big cars.”

He added that Fiat won’t launch any cars longer than 4.5 metres – around the size of a Volvo XC40 – or shorter than 3.6 metres (excluding the new Topolino electric quadricycle).