Abarth 600e revealed as hot 237bhp EV crossover

Abarth’s second EV goes after the Cupra Born with a limited-slip diff and Formula E-derived tyres
Will Rimell
News
3 mins read
8 February 2024

 

Fiat’s performance brand Abarth has revealed the new 600e as its most powerful car yet.

Based on the new Fiat 600e, it is Abarth’s second electric car – after the 500e hot hatch – and the first SUV to bear the scorpion badge.

The striking Hypnotic Purple car pictured here is the limited-run Scorpionissima launch edition, just 1949 units of which will be produced. An outlandish, performance-focused styling makeover brings a chunky rear wing, large-diameter sports wheels and a bespoke front bumper treatment - clearly marking this out as the hotter take on the Italian EV.

Sending 237bhp through the front axle, the 600e Scorpionissima is described as “fiercely competitive and powerful”, and will be the most powerful car based on parent company Stellantis’s e-CMP2 platform, shared with the likes of the Jeep Avenger, Peugeot e-2008 and Citroën e-C4 - none of which have a dedicated performance version. Abarth has yet to offer any performance figures. It will, however, comfortably outpace the Fiat crossover on which it is based, with a 0-62mph time in the region of 6.0secs. Full technical specifications will be given at the car’s debut in the coming weeks, but Abarth has confirmed that it is fitted with a limited-slip differential and high-performance tyres, which – as implied by images of the car drifting through a race track bend – hint at an overt focus on dynamic engagement.

The tyres are said to have been developed in partnership with Formula E supplier Hankook, and have been designed to ensure maximum grip and guarantee excellent racing dynamics in all kinds of conditions” while “ensuring an improved range in an electric vehicle”.

The hot 600e is likely to be powered by the same 51kWh (usable) battery as the standard car, but its dramatically increased reserves will no doubt trim the range from 252 miles to nearer the 200-mile mark.

The company has yet to confirm a full reveal date for its new model, but says “stay tuned” for more details. Clearly, the car is all but ready for showrooms, so full performance figures – and pricing details – are expected imminently.

What's next from Fiat?

There will be no more Fiat sports cars and nor will the brand target large or luxury car segments, boss Olivier François has confirmed.

“That is the beauty of [parent firm] Stellantis: we are a house of [14] brands,” he said. That means each brand must have a clear purpose and make money.

“For Fiat, we make money. We are simplicity. We are smaller cars. We are not sports cars. We are not luxury. We are not big cars.”

He added that Fiat won’t launch any cars longer than 4.5 metres – around the size of a Volvo XC40 – or shorter than 3.6 metres (excluding the new Topolino electric quadricycle).

These comments close the door on a successor to the Mazda MX-5-derived Fiat 124 Spider. However, when asked if Abarth could make its own bespoke sports car, François replied: “It may have a space.”

The performance brand, originally a Fiat tuning outfit, hasn’t launched an entirely bespoke model since coming under Fiat ownership in 1971.

Additional reporting by Charlie Martin

Will Rimell

Will Rimell
Title: Deputy news editor

Will is a journalist with more than eight years experience in roles that range from news reporter to editor. He joined Autocar in 2022 as deputy news editor, moving from a local news background where he cut his teeth.

In his current role as deputy news editor, Will’s focus is with Autocar and Autocar Business; he also manages Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

Writing is, of course, a big part of his role too. Stories come in many forms, from interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

catnip 21 August 2023

"It is even possible that the 600e will follow its smaller sibling by having a speaker underneath it, producing a faux engine note to accompany acceleration and make it more appealing to petrolheads".

I'd consider myself a lifelong petrolhead, but these artificial engine noises are just naff. If I was aged 14 they might appeal to me, but has anyone ever asked the adult car buying public if they want this sort of thing?  Embrace the future and just enjoy the alternative advantages a performance electric vehicle can offer such as the smooth, instant, quiet power delivery.

Anton motorhead 22 August 2023
Agree Catnip. Drop the idea of making combustion engine noises in an EV. We neither need nor want it. Sad to read there will never again be a Fiat sportscar. As a young man I was drooling over the 850 spider, the 124 coupe and not least the unobtainable and fashionable Dino Spider. I could not hope to afford one of them, but at least I could become a member of the sporty family by having the sweet 127
catnip 22 August 2023

I had a 128 four door for a number of years, an unremarkable car to the casual observer, but to drive it had that extra 'fizz' that Fiat engineered into their cars in those days to make them so enjoyable to drive.

Anton motorhead 22 August 2023
Oh yes, the 128 was far sportier than its boxy looks suggested. Narrow tyres allowed for squeals in every corner if you so wished without jepoardising fellow drivers, and the engine loved revs. I never drove one with a rev counter, but the engine always sounded up to the game no matter how hard you drove it. A lot of fun at sensible speeds. The 600e will never provide the same amount of thrills, but it sure does look sweet. A little bit more range and faster charging please. Are you listening Stellantis?
MrJ 22 August 2023

Agree completely about noise generators.

My view is that such devices just add weight and complexity to keep simpletons excited.

As for the car, I'll put the 600e on my list when the range goes up.

At present the car can only be a townie's runabout.

