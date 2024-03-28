BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Lamborghini reveals new logo for all future cars
UP NEXT
New Ford Explorer: sub-£40k start price and 374 miles of range

Lamborghini reveals new logo for all future cars

Subtle restyle for the raging bull and a bespoke Lamborghini font to reflect the firm's 'brave and authentic' values
Felix Page
News
1 min read
28 March 2024

Lamborghini has refreshed its logo for the first time in more than 20 years, giving its trademark raging bull badge a new look that aims to promote the firm's attributes.

The new logo, which will be applied to all new cars going forwards, is said to "better reflect the "brave", "unexpected" and "authentic" values" of Lamborghini's 'mission'.

The Italian supercar manufacturer has also created a new bespoke font that "echoes the unmistakable lines and angularity of the cars". 

Related articles

The emblem itself is very similar to the previous iteration, but the bright gold detailing has been toned into a subtler bronze and the Lamborghini name is written in a "broader" typeface, "symbolising the clear identity of the brand".

The first car to wear the new badge is expected to be the plug-in hybrid version of the Urus SUV, due to be revealed in the coming months, followed by the Hurácan's successor later this year. 

Notably, the bull itself will appear individually – without its shield-shaped surrounding and the Lamborghini name – for the first time on the company's website and social media channels. 

The rebranding programme is the latest step in Lamborghini's 'Direzione Cor Tauri' business strategy, under which it will electrify its line-up by the end of 2024 and introduce its first EV – based on the striking Lanzador crossover concept – in around 2028. 

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Audi RS3 front cornering
Audi RS3
8
Audi RS3
Silence S04 front three quarter lead
Silence S04 review
Silence S04 review
Nissan Juke review front three quarter lead
Nissan Juke
7
Nissan Juke
SUZUKI SWIFT FRONTIER BLUE BORDEAUX MAR24 UK ©JORDAN BUTTERS 1
Suzuki Swift review
8
Suzuki Swift review
vw id7 review 2024 01 tracking front
Volkswagen ID 7
9
Volkswagen ID 7

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
lamboghini revuelto review 2023 01 tracking front

Lamborghini Revuelto

Replacement for the Aventador is a plug-in hybrid – but one with a V12 engine and 1001bhp

Read our review

Felix Page

Felix Page
Title: News and features editor

Felix is Autocar's news editor, responsible for leading the brand's agenda-shaping coverage across all facets of the global automotive industry - both in print and online.

He has interviewed the most powerful and widely respected people in motoring, covered the reveals and launches of today's most important cars, and broken some of the biggest automotive stories of the last few years. 

Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

Audi RS3 front cornering
Audi RS3
8
Audi RS3
Silence S04 front three quarter lead
Silence S04 review
Silence S04 review
Nissan Juke review front three quarter lead
Nissan Juke
7
Nissan Juke
SUZUKI SWIFT FRONTIER BLUE BORDEAUX MAR24 UK ©JORDAN BUTTERS 1
Suzuki Swift review
8
Suzuki Swift review
vw id7 review 2024 01 tracking front
Volkswagen ID 7
9
Volkswagen ID 7

View all car reviews