Lamborghini Lanzandor EV concept leaks ahead of official unveiling

The Lamborghini Lanzandor concept, which previews the firm’s first fully electric car, has been revealed early after images leaked on social media ahead of its debut at Monterey Car Week.

The images confirm that the machine will be a high-riding 2+2, blending styling elements of the Lamborghini Urus and Sián with a similar silhouette to 2008’s Estoque, which did not yield a production car.

Inside, the Lanzandor features a pair of digital displays: an instrument panel in front of the driver and a matching infotainment screen for the front passenger. Switchgear, including the fighter-jet-esque starter button, is distributed along the length of the centre console.

Each occupant sits in a thin, frame-like bucket seat, with the rear pair capable of folding over their bases – albeit not flat – to increase cargo space. Practicality appears to have been a key element of the Lanzandor’s brief: the leaked images appear to show an ample space beneath the hatchback boot, as well as a frunk capable of swallowing a specially-made set of overnight bags.

A limited number of Lanzandors will be sold, in similar fashion to the Sián which previewed the design and technology of the upcoming Revuleto hypercar.

When it announced that it would unveil the concept at Monterey, Lamborghini said: “Ever since its foundation in 1963, Automobili Lamborghini has made one-off models that signal the technical and stylistic direction the company will take in the immediate future. These are design or technical prototypes or experimentation with new concepts to help develop the Lamborghinis to come. In the 1960s, these one-offs were very often show cars bound for motor show parades.

"In more recent years, the designation changed from “one-off” to a category created specially by Lamborghini: “few-offs”, essentially a limited run of cars for the most loyal customers that pre-empt or enhance the most advanced technical solutions that will be used on production cars in later years. The same formula will be repeated in just a few days at Monterey Car Week in California, where Automobili Lamborghini will present the prototype of its first 100% electric car."