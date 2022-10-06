Lamborghini Aventador hybrid replacement unveiling imminent

The long-awaited replacement for the Lamborghini Aventador, which is tipped to use a hybridised V12 powertrain, will be revealed "in the coming weeks".

Drawing the bulk of its power from a highly strung, large-capacity V12 engine with a new hybrid element, it will be significantly more powerful than today’s model.

Due this year, the 12-cylinder supercar will use a totally new 12-cylinder engine that will be supplemented with electric motors, in a similar set-up to that used by the limited-run Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 and Countach LPI 800-4 hyper-hybrids.

The Italian marque confirmed a reveal is imminent as it released details of two one-off supercars that will be the firm's farewell to its naturally aspirated V12 engine.

Yet this upcoming electrification plan allows Lamborghini's signature V12 engine to “live on”, chief technical officer Rouven Mohr told Autocar, rather than being killed off due to the increasingly strict emissions regulations being brought in around the world.

To keep the V12 punch while reducing emissions, Lamborghini will install its state-of-the-art, lightweight supercapacitor energy-storage device, which it has continued to develop following its debut in the €2.5 million (£2.2m) Sián.

The supercapacitor, which in current form weighs 34kg, charges three times faster than a conventional lithium ion battery of similar size.

Lamborghini is also thought to be looking to use carbonfibre bodywork to store electrical energy, although no details have been released.

Thanks to the electrical boost, the new car’s power output is expected to be more than the 769bhp pushed out by the Aventador Ultimae – among the last of the pure-V12 Lamborghinis.

“In any car, we will not make a downsizing hybridisation. We will always do something on top,” said Mohr. “So our philosophy is higher – even more combustion power plus hybridisation, not reducing this and compensating with that.”