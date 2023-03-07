Lamborghini LB744: Aventador successor is 1000bhp PHEV

Lamborghini's first plug-in hybrid supercar, which will replace the Lamborghini Aventador, will have a new V12 engine supplemented by three electric motors, producing a combined 1000bhp, making it the most potent Lambo yet made.

The supercar, codenamed LB744, ushers in a new electrification era for the italian marque, whilst also allowing its signature V12 engine to “live on”, rather than being killed off by increasingly strict emissions regulations.

This new, lighter 6.5-litre V12 is key to the PHEV’s performance, said Lamborghini, which has also paid significant attention to the way it sounds. It weighs in at 218kg, 17kg less than the Aventador’s V12, while still producing 813bhp at 9250rpm and 535lb ft at 6750rpm.

This allows the three 18.5kg motors – two driving the front axle, and one gearbox-mounted driving the rear – to be fitted with minimal impact of weight (a total figure is yet to be given) and therefore performance, with a combined output of 1000bhp. The unit also emits 30% less CO2 emissions than the Aventador Ultimae's 769bhp powerplant.

Those motors also boost low-end torque, with 258lb ft immediately available. Although acceleration figures have yet to be confirmed, this will give the LB744 blistering off-line speed, likely with numbers close to the special-edition Lamborghini Veneno, which can hit 60mph from standing in just 2.9sec.

Electric power is drawn from a 3.8kWh lithium ion battery, mounted within the transmission tunnel to keep the car’s centre of gravity as low as possible. It can be charged either through an external 7kW current, which takes 30 minutes, or by a combination of regenerative braking and the petrol engine, which Lamborghini claims takes as little as six minutes.