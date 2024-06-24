BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Kimera K39 unveiled as Lancia 037-inspired Pikes Peak racer
UP NEXT
Exclusive: New 2024 Kia Sorento driven - to an active volcano

Kimera K39 unveiled as Lancia 037-inspired Pikes Peak racer

Italian firm’s new ‘hyper retromod’ will attempt to take famed hillclimb’s record from electric VW ID R
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
24 June 2024

Italian restomod builder Kimera has released the first images of a dramatic new racer called the K39, which it claims to be the first ‘hyper retromod’ in existence.

Inspired by the Group 5 Lancia Beta Montecarlo, the K39 is said to embody that car’s ‘silhouette’ construction, with bodywork that is styled to look like a road car draped over a bespoke chassis.

To that end, the K39 is based around a carbonfibre monocoque, rather than the Lancia Beta Montecarlo shell that underpinned Kimera’s previous cars, the Evo37 and Evo38.

Related articles

Kimera has yet to fully detail the car’s technical specification, but the firm’s repeated references to the Group 5 racer hint at the K39’s basic make-up. It is expected to use the same twin-charged (turbocharged and supercharged) 2.2-litre four-pot as the Evo37 and Evo38, but with the boost cranked to push its output well beyond the 600bhp touted for the latter car. 

The K39 will be entered into next year’s Pikes Peak International Hillclimb. Hinting at its ambitions, Kimera noted that the 12.4-mile sprint’s record “currently belongs to an electric car”, implying it wants to take a shot at the 7min 57.148sec time set by the Volkswagen ID R.

Kimera K39 – front quarter tracking

The Italian firm added that EVs’ performance “is not penalised by the thin air that becomes increasingly oxygen-poor as you climb to the summit”, suggesting the K39 will put out substantially more power than its predecessors. For reference, the last internal combustion-engined car to hold the course record at Pikes Peak was the Peugeot 208 T16, whose twin-turbocharged V6 packed 875bhp.

A road-going evolution of the K39 will follow shortly after the Pikes Peak racer. “A limited number” will be built, said Kimera.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

dacia jogger road test 2023 01 tracking front
Dacia Jogger
9
Dacia Jogger
Cupra Leon front three quarter lead
Cupra Leon
8
Cupra Leon
Citroën Berlingo
Used Citroen Berlingo Multispace 2008-2018 review
7
Used Citroen Berlingo Multispace 2008-2018 review
MG3
MG 3 Review
7
MG 3 Review
cupra born review 2024 01 front tracking
Cupra Born
9
Cupra Born

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
1a Kimera EVO037 2021 first drive review lead

Kimera Evo37

Scintillating restomod recreates Lancia’s 037 rally icon for the modern era, with help from some of the original WRC cast

Read our review

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Editorial Assistant, Autocar

As a reporter, Charlie plays a key role in setting the news agenda for the automotive industry. He joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication, What Car?. He's previously contributed to The Intercooler, and placed second in Hagerty’s 2019 Young Writer competition with a feature on the MG Metro 6R4

He is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, and hopes to one day add a lightweight sports car like an Alpine A110 or a Lotus Elise S1 to his collection.

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
Peter Cavellini 24 June 2024

What a wild looking thing!, personally, I'm waiting for a Tesla with no driver to take a crack at the Peak.

Latest Reviews

dacia jogger road test 2023 01 tracking front
Dacia Jogger
9
Dacia Jogger
Cupra Leon front three quarter lead
Cupra Leon
8
Cupra Leon
Citroën Berlingo
Used Citroen Berlingo Multispace 2008-2018 review
7
Used Citroen Berlingo Multispace 2008-2018 review
MG3
MG 3 Review
7
MG 3 Review
cupra born review 2024 01 front tracking
Cupra Born
9
Cupra Born

View all car reviews