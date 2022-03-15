BACK TO ALL NEWS
Kia Sportage plug-in hybrid gets 43 miles of electric range

Sportage variant is targeting business customers with low emissions and benefit-in-kind tax
Rachel Burgess
15 March 2022

Kia has revealed its Sportage plug-in hybrid, which has a claimed electric range of 43 miles and arrives in April.

The Kia Sportage plug-in hybrid also offers CO2 emissions of 25g/km, claimed fuel economy of 252mpg and a benefit-in-kind tax rate of 8% - crucial for the business car buyers, at whom the model is largely aimed. 

The car, which is identical visually to its combustion-engined Sportage siblings, delivers a total of 261bhp and 258lb ft, a 0-60mph time of 7.9sec and a 119mph top speed. This is achieved courtesy of its 1.6-litre T-GDi engine paired with a 90bhp permanent magnet traction electric motor and a 13.8kWh lithium ion battery.

Kia said the four-cylinder petrol engine has been designed to “ensure optimum fuel efficiency in all operating conditions”. These include a new combustion process, cooling technologies and friction reduction measures, including an advanced integrated thermal management system and the use of a low-friction ball bearing. 

The variant also uses Kia’s latest hybrid starter-generator and hybrid power control unit, which enhance efficiency, performance and reduce NVH levels when driving, according to Kia. 

The 7.2kW charging system, which can complete a full charge in one hour and 45 minutes, makes this the brand’s fastest-charging plug-in hybrid to date.

Four trims are available – GT-Line, 3, 4 and GT-Line S – ranging from £38,395 to £43,795. 

A Kia spokesman said: “The no-compromise electrified SUV combines extensive electric-only mobility and exceptional fuel economy with unparalleled practicality and convenience.”

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
xxxx 15 March 2022

252 mpg, better than a Leaf, laughable stat.

