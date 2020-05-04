Kia Sportage gains mild-hybrid powertrain and new trim level

Kia has updated the Sportage, adding a new mild-hybrid diesel powertrain and a new trim level for 2020.

The SUV now has three powertrains. The mild-hybrid diesel replaces the regular diesel, pairing a 48-volt lithium ion battery to a 1.6-litre diesel engine, and joins two petrols: the naturally aspirated 1.6-litre GDi and turbocharged 1.6-litre T-GDi.

The choice of front-wheel drive or four-wheel drive remains.

The entry-level petrol Sportage is priced from from £23,110, while the mild-hybrid diesel holds a premium of £1685, beginning at £24,795.

In front-wheel-drive form, the mild-hybrid diesel emits 141g/km CO2, which is 17g/km less than the outgoing diesel. Economy is a claimed 52.3mpg, over the previous 47.1mpg. In four-wheel-drive form, these figures are slightly inflated but still improved.

The Sportage first gained mild-hybrid technology when an electrified 2.0-litre diesel powertrain was added to the range in 2018. However, this variant has been axed for the updated car as Kia seeks to streamline the Sportage line-up.

Also for 2020, Kia has given the Sportage a new mid-range trim level. Called 3 and available from £26,445, it equips the car with front parking sensors, black wheel arch additions and chrome-studded side sills. In addition, there are LED headlights and tail-lights, while the front and rear skidplates gain a silver finish.

On the inside, the Sportage 3 has a panoramic sunroof, black leather upholstery and aluminium door scuffplates. It also earns a frameless 8.0in infotainment touchscreen, increased from 7.0in across the range.

The entry-level Sportage 2 starts from £23,445. Above the 3 are the GT-Line and range-topping GT-Line S, which are available from £26,660 and £30,510 respectively.

In the latter two guises, the Sportage gains further interior details, such as red stitching, 'Ice-Cube’ front foglights and, for the GT-Line S, an uprated sound system.

