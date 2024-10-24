BACK TO ALL NEWS
Kia Sportage: best-seller to get new look in mid-life update

SUV teased with fresh LED design; likely to be revealed at next month's Los Angeles motor show

Will Rimell
News
2 mins read
24 October 2024

Kia will give the Sportage SUV a chunky visual update, bringing it in line with sibling models such as the Sorento and EV9.

The new look of Kia's most popular model in the UK (it has taken some 37,000 sales this year so far, more than double the Niro in second) has been teased by the brand in Korea.

Those images show a new headlight design that interprets cues from both the new Sorento and the EV9’s 'Starmap' lighting signature. The Sportage also gets new rear lights too. The rest of the design, however, appears to remain relatively unchanged.

Little else has been released about the updated Sportage, but reports suggest it's likely to adopt a tech-focused interior inspired by its electric siblings, such as the triple-screen infotainment arrangement found in the upcoming EV3. 

Underneath, the Sportage is currently offered with a range of hybrid and plug-in hybrid set-ups, which will likely continue with the facelift.

However, Kia might look to slim down its offerings (like rival Vauxhall has done with the updated Mokka), for example by dropping entry-level, £29,390 2 trim or the option of a manual gearbox.

The facelifted model will likely also bring with it an inflated starting price, that would push it past the £30,000 mark. Its top-end £45,775 price for the GT-Line S PHEV, is also bound to increase.

Kia Sportage facelift teaser rear

Given the timing of the teaser, the updated car is expected to be revealed at the Los Angeles motor show next month, before going on sale in early 2025.

Details regarding UK sales have yet to be announced, Kia told Autocar.

Will Rimell

Will Rimell
Title: News editor

Will is a Autocar's news editor.​ His focus is on setting Autocar's news agenda, interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

As part of his role, he also manages Autocar Business – the brand's B2B platform – and Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

catnip 25 October 2024

Can't wait. Those new lighting signatures are so ... distinctive...

Peter Cavellini 24 October 2024

Mid life facelift?, seems more and more are doing it.

