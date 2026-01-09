BACK TO ALL NEWS
Renault primes range-extender 'super hybrid' tech for next-gen EVs

Kia bolsters performance car range with hot EV3, EV4 and EV5

New performance versions of mid-sized EVs "go beyond just offering enhanced power"

James Attwood
News
3 mins read
9 January 2026

Kia will add three new electric performance models to its line-up with GT versions of the EV3 crossover, EV4 hatch and fastback, and EV5 SUV.

The trio were unveiled at the Brussels motor show and will join GT versions of the EV6 and EV9 in the firm’s line-up of performance range-toppers. They all feature dual-motor set-ups that offer extra power, along with a series of other performance modifications.

Alex Papapetropolous, Kia Europe’s planning boss, told Autocar that adding GT models across its line-up is proof that “we don’t treat GT like a one-off, like some competitors”.

He added that the models are designed to provide more than the “superficial claims” of a big power output. “We go beyond just offering enhanced power. With EVs, it's easy to offer enhanced power, but we want GT to take a more 360-degree approach,” he said. “So for us, GT models are about more than just extra power. We have hardware to deliver everyday emotion – and we want to deliver that in a sophisticated way.”

The EV3 and EV4 share the same version of the Hyundai Motor Group’s E-GMP platform and the two GT versions use the same powertrain set-up. They feature a dual-motor all-wheel drive system that pairs a 194bhp front motor with a 94bhp unit on the rear axle for a combined maximum output of 288bhp.

Both draw power from an 81.2kWh (total capacity) battery – shared with the Long Range versions of the standard models. Kia has yet to disclose an official range for either GT model, but it has confirmed that the EV3 GT can hit 62mph from rest in 5.7sec, with the more aerodynamically efficient EV4 GT 0.1sec quicker.

Kia EV5 GT

There are a host of other mechanical upgrades, including bespoke chassis tuning, electronically controlled suspension with unique settings, measures to improve cornering stability and "performance-oriented tyres" on the new 20in wheels.

Latest Reviews

Tesla Moel Y Standard review 2026001
Tesla Model Y
8
Tesla Model Y
Audi Q3 road test review 2026 001
Audi Q3
7
Audi Q3
Used Cupra Formentor 2020-2024 review
9
Used Cupra Formentor 2020-2024 review
Vauxhall Corsa Electric 001
Vauxhall Corsa Electric
6
Vauxhall Corsa Electric
Renault Austral review 2026 025
Renault Austral
8
Renault Austral

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
Best electric car Kia EV3

Kia EV3

Kia amps up compact EV price war with long-range Cupra Born rival

Read our review
The powertrain also features a dedicated GT drive more that adjusts the power delivery, steering response and suspension to offer what Kia calls a “more focused and immersive driving character”.

Both of these GT models also feature a virtual gearshift function that uses active sound design, a system seen on other Hyundai Motor Group products such as the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N and forthcoming Genesis GV60 Magma.

The EV3 GT is fitted with bucket-style seats similar to those on the EV9 GT and has neon accents on the interior trim. Meanwhile, the EV4 GT, which will be offered in hatch and fastback bodystyles, also features bucket seats, a three-spoke steering wheel and other design changes.

The larger EV5 GT has a slightly different twin-motor powertrain, with a more powerful, 208bhp front motor raising the total system output to 302bhp. That gives the car a 0-62mph time of 6.2sec. Again, Kia has not given full performance details or confirmed a battery size. The largest battery offered on the standard EV5 is 88.1kWh and it would make sense for that to be fitted to the GT version.

The SUV also features a bespoke chassis configuration, including electronically controlled suspension with a "road preview system" that can automatically adjust to bumps or curves ahead, and performance-focused tyres.

It also has a number of bespoke styling details, including sport seats and ambient lighting.

Production of all three new GT models is set to begin in the second quarter of this year, although Kia has yet to confirm when they will go on sale in the UK, or any pricing details.

James Attwood

James Attwood, digital editor
Title: Associate editor

James is Autocar’s associate editor, and has more than 20 years of experience of working in automotive and motorsport journalism. He has been in his current role since September 2024, and helps lead Autocar's features and new sections, while regularly interviewing some of the biggest names in the industry. Oh, and he once helped make Volkswagen currywurst. Really.

Before first joining Autocar in 2017, James spent more than a decade in motorsport journalist, working on Autosport, autosport.com, F1 Racing and Motorsport News, covering everything from club rallying to top-level international events. He also spent 18 months running Move Electric, Haymarket's e-mobility title, where he developed knowledge of the e-bike and e-scooter markets. 

