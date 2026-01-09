Kia will add three new electric performance models to its line-up with GT versions of the EV3 crossover, EV4 hatch and fastback, and EV5 SUV.

The trio were unveiled at the Brussels motor show and will join GT versions of the EV6 and EV9 in the firm’s line-up of performance range-toppers. They all feature dual-motor set-ups that offer extra power, along with a series of other performance modifications.

Alex Papapetropolous, Kia Europe’s planning boss, told Autocar that adding GT models across its line-up is proof that “we don’t treat GT like a one-off, like some competitors”.

He added that the models are designed to provide more than the “superficial claims” of a big power output. “We go beyond just offering enhanced power. With EVs, it's easy to offer enhanced power, but we want GT to take a more 360-degree approach,” he said. “So for us, GT models are about more than just extra power. We have hardware to deliver everyday emotion – and we want to deliver that in a sophisticated way.”

The EV3 and EV4 share the same version of the Hyundai Motor Group’s E-GMP platform and the two GT versions use the same powertrain set-up. They feature a dual-motor all-wheel drive system that pairs a 194bhp front motor with a 94bhp unit on the rear axle for a combined maximum output of 288bhp.

Both draw power from an 81.2kWh (total capacity) battery – shared with the Long Range versions of the standard models. Kia has yet to disclose an official range for either GT model, but it has confirmed that the EV3 GT can hit 62mph from rest in 5.7sec, with the more aerodynamically efficient EV4 GT 0.1sec quicker.

There are a host of other mechanical upgrades, including bespoke chassis tuning, electronically controlled suspension with unique settings, measures to improve cornering stability and "performance-oriented tyres" on the new 20in wheels.