Kia to launch seven new EVs by 2027, with first due next year

Kia's rollout of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) has shifted up a gear with the confirmation of seven dedicated electric models due to launch by 2027.

The “diverse” lineup of EVs will include models across several vehicle segments, the Korean firm claims. The first, internally subbed CV, was spotted in camouflage earlier this year by our spy photographers.

The plan for seven dedicated EVs expands on Kia’s previously announced Plan S strategy, which will result in it having 11 EVs (some as variants of existing models) on sale within the next five years.

“Kia has sold more than 100,000 BEVs worldwide since the introduction of our first mass-produced BEV in 2011, the Kia Ray EV,” said Kia president and CEO Ho Sung Song. “By refocusing our business on electrification, we're aiming for BEVs to account for 25% of our total worldwide sales by 2029.”

In “advanced markets” for electification, such as Korea, North America and Europe, that figure is predicted to be 20% by 2025.

While specific segments for each electric model aren’t detailed, Kia said in its statment that it will “respond to market demands by offering diversified product types, with a range of models suitable for urban centres, long-range journeys and performance driving”. A preview sketch of all the models (above) shows crossovers and SUVs will be a core focus.

Most will be based off its new Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), with claims of “best-in-class interior spaciousness” for each.

Kia is also “exploring the creation of” subscription services, such as that offered by Volvo, alongside EV battery leasing and rental programmes. The brand will expand its number of dedicated service and maintenance bays at dealers for EVs globally, too.

Charging infrastructure is also an area that Kia and the wider Hyundai Motor Group will invest in. In Europe, more than 2400 Kia-branded EV chargers will be installed at dealers, and there are plans to accelerate that in line with the market.