Kia EV5 officially revealed as bold electric family SUV for 2024

The new Kia EV5 has been revealed as a sharply styled, five-seat electric SUV which majors on practicality and space.

It was previewed in near-production concept form earlier this year, and leaked images of the final car recently gave strong clues as to its design and positioning - but Kia has only now revealed official details at the Chengdu motor show in China, albeit primarily about the car's design - full technical specifications will come closer to launch.

The car has been designed for China, and will initially be built there for sale in that market, but Autocar understands a European – and UK – launch is highly likely. Kia promises more details of a launch in "select global markets" at an event in October.

The EV5 is the third of Kia's expanding family of bespoke electric cars, following the Kia EV6 and Kia EV9 - and it is this larger car to which it is most obviously related.

When it arrives in dealerships, it will serve as an electric alternative to the similarly sized Kia Sportage crossover - much as the larger EV9 sits alongside the combustion-engined Kia Sorento. Rivals will include the Skoda Enyaq and Mercedes EQB, as well as the upcoming Ford Explorer and Fisker Ocean.

The influence of the flagship seven-seat EV9 is obvious in the EV5's upright, two-box silhouette, chunky lower body cladding and distinctive, angular alloy wheel designs. So too does the EV5 share its sibling's aggressive 'tiger nose' front end design and kinked rear beltline - hallmarks of the electric Kia line-up.

Kia said the EV5 "seamlessly blends transformative design, exceptional versatility and outstanding comfort to deliver a harmoniously balanced vehicle". It said the EV5 aims to "eclipse the accepted aesthetics of the existing compact SUV sector".

Stand-out features of the design, according to Kia, are the set-back D-pillars, which "highlight the EV5's family-friendly practicality" by emphasising the space available in the rear seat and boot, while the rear wing is said to boost aerodynamic efficiency while "signifying the EV5's status as a ground-breaking electric vehicle".