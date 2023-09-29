Kia EV3 primed as Soul successor with 400 miles of range

Kia’s electric onslaught continues apace: soon after the wraps came off the bold new EV5 SUV, the Korean brand has been spotted testing a much smaller and more city-focused electric car, likely to be called the EV3.

It is the smallest model yet seen in Kia’s EV-badged range of bespoke electric cars, and will leave room for a future EV4 between it and the Sportage-sized EV5.

The early signs suggest that this is a B-segment (compact) model in the vein of the existing Niro EV and Soul EV – which would leave space above for an EV4 closer in size to the Xceed.

Given that the Niro was only recently renewed and is likely to remain on sale in its current form until around 2028, the EV3 will serve as an indirect successor to the Soul EV, which was last significantly updated in 2019.

Certainly, its chunky silhouette, short overhangs and upright glasshouse – just about visible through the heavy camouflage of this prototype – look to position it as a logical replacement for the quirky, boxy crossover.

Unlike the Soul EV, the EV3 will use a bespoke electric Hyundai Motor Group platform, which will allow for better range, charging times and functionality.

Indeed, riding on an EV-specific platform will make for tangible improvements in cabin space and packaging over the electric Soul, which is based on the same platform as the petrol-engined version that’s still sold in certain markets.

Possibilities include the introduction of a hidden storage cubby under flat-folding rear seats and a bench-style front seat, as in the EV5, and it’s highly likely that the front end houses a small ‘frunk’.

The EV3 is obviously more overtly geared towards urban use than the bold, 4x4-inspired EV5 (pictured below) and EV9. However, it will – as dictated by Kia’s new Opposites United design ethos – adopt similarly blocky styling, chunky plastic cladding, distinctive LED light signatures and a bold ‘tiger face’ front end.