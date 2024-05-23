Kia EV3 revealed as sub-£30k electric SUV with 373-mile range

The new Kia EV3 will bring ‘flagship’ technology from larger bespoke electric models to the compact SUV segment, according to the firm – with European versions offering a range of more than 370 miles.

First shown in concept form last year, the third model in the Korean firm’s range of bespoke electric cars takes clear styling and technology cues from the large EV9, which was launched last year. With a target starting price of under £30,000, the EV3 is targeted at mainstream buyers and the likes of the Volvo EX30, Cupra Born and Renault Mégane E-Tech are claimed to be rivals.

The EV3 will be a key part of Kia’s efforts to further grow its global EV sales, but with a particular focus on the European market. The firm is aiming to sell around 200,000 vehicles per year, with around nearly half of those in Europe.

At 4300mm long, the EV3 is slightly shorter than the multi-powertrain Kia Niro although, at 1850mm, it is slightly wider than that model. But because the EV3 sits on a dedicated EV platform, it has a wheelbase of 2680mm, which matches that of the larger Sportage and allows it to offer a bigger interior than many B-segment SUVs.

The exterior styling is notably close to last year’s concept version and takes obvious design cues from the larger EV9. Despite its upright stance, the crossover has a drag coefficient of 0.267, aided by a 3D aerodynamically sculpted underfloor and active air flaps.

The interior is designed to offer a ‘living space’ feel. The dashboard features large digital displays comprising two 12.3in touchscreens and a 5.0in display, complemented by a head-up display. Buttons have been retained for essential controls, while the operating system will feature AI-enhanced voice control. Kia design chief Karim Habib said the retention of physical buttons was about offering “balance”, adding “we don’t believe every button has to be eliminated”.

The system features over-the-air updates and Kia will offer a range of entertainment services that can be used while the car is stationary, including access to video streaming services. The look of the operating system can also be customised. For example, in the US, Kia has offered skins based on NBA teams.