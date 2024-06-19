JLR revives Freelander name for new range of electric cars

JLR will resurrect the Freelander name for a new line of electric cars in China - and it plans to eventually export them worldwide

The new models will be built on architecture supplied by the company's joint-venture partner, Chery, which currently builds the Land Rover Discovery Sport, Range Rover Evoque, Jaguar E-Pace and long-wheelbase versions of the XF and XE saloons.

The two companies have been partnered for 12 years and will now "strengthen" the Chery Jaguar Land Rover (CJLR) product offering with a new range of bespoke electrified models built in the city of Changshu in east China.

"The new model of collaboration leverages fully both parties' complementary strengths," JLR said, "with Chery holding a leading automotive market position in China while JLR has unrivalled heritage and design strength – creating mutually beneficial prospects for the future."

Sold under the Freelander brand, these new models will be seen as "independent from both Chery’s existing portfolio and JLR’s modern luxury House of Brands". JLR will still launch electric Land Rover models for other global markets using the MLA and EMA modular platforms, and Jaguar will introduce a new line of luxury EVs using the bespoke JEA platform.

Freelander EVs are described as being designed and engineered for the "mainstream", and while they will be sold exclusively in China initially, JLR says they will be exported globally "over time", without giving further details on planned markets or timelines.

JLR CEO Adrian Mardell said: "Today we are taking this important strategic step for JLR, one which underlines our ongoing commitment to China and complements our existing business in China.

"We believe that working together to develop new models of collaboration for the world’s largest and fastest-growing electric vehicle market, combined with the appeal of the Freelander brand, promises a very exciting future for CJLR.”