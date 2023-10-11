BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Chinese premium brand Exeed primed for UK launch by 2026
UP NEXT
New 2024 BMW X2 grows and gains 279-mile electric option

Chinese premium brand Exeed primed for UK launch by 2026

Chery-owned maker of ICE SUVs and EVs has already expanded into Arabia; had a stand at recent Qatar motor show
James Attwood, digital editor
News
2 mins read
11 October 2023

Chinese premium brand Exeed is aiming to expand into the UK and other key European markets within the next two years, bosses have confirmed.

Exeed was established in 2017 by Chinese giant Chery, which also owns the Omoda and Jaecoo brands that have already confirmed UK launch plans.

It has already expanded into Arabia – it had a stand at the recent Qatar motor show – and markets such as Chile and Kazakhstan. 

Related articles

It currently offers four combustion-engined SUVs (the RX, LX, TXL and VX), which are set to gain plug-in hybrid powertrains in the near future.

It also recently revealed two electric vehicles: the sleek Exlantix E03, a BMW i5-sized saloon, and the Exlantix E0Y, an Audi Q8 E-tron-sized SUV. A third EV is on the way.

Chief engineer Peter Martin – formerly of Jaguar Land Rover – confirmed that Exeed was planning to enter nine European markets, including the UK, within the next 24 months. 

While the UK line-up hasn't been finalised yet, Martin said “we’ve got a cross-section of powertrain options with ICE, PHEV and BEV, so we can adjust our offering to best suit demand in each market”.

Martin said that Exeed wouldn't be positioned as a budget brand but would have a focus on offering better value for money than rivals.

“When you price cars, it all depends on your business model,” he said. “We can offer cars at competitive prices, but they will offer the premium feel and technology you would find in a Mercedes-Benz or BMW.

“My benchmarks when developing Exceed models are Mercedes, BMW, Tesla and Lexus. When we’re developing our next full BEVs, out benchmark is the [Mercedes] EQS. We won’t be priced as high as them, but we will offer a similar experience.”

Martin added that the Exeed would adapt its business model in each market, with varying focus on private, fleet and subscription sales, but said “we will do the majority of the work ourselves” rather than appoint an official importer.

He added that the Chinese brand would have physical dealerships and offer online sales.

used cars for sale

Vauxhall ASTRA 1.4i Turbo Design Euro 6 5dr
2019
£10,399
38,954miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Ford FOCUS VIGNALE 1.0T EcoBoost Vignale Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£16,499
23,462miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Ford FIESTA 1.0T EcoBoost Titanium Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£10,799
44,996miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Vauxhall CORSA 1.4i EcoTEC SE Euro 6 5dr
2018
£9,799
24,917miles
Petrol
Manual
5
BMW 1 SERIES 2.0 116d Sport Euro 5 (s/s) 3dr
2013
£5,940
94,343miles
Diesel
Manual
3
Ford FIESTA 1.25 Zetec Euro 6 5dr
2016
£8,499
40,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Mazda CX-5 2.2 SKYACTIV-D Sport Nav Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£17,499
46,329miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Hyundai TUCSON 1.6 GDi S Connect Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£15,799
16,326miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Peugeot 5008 1.2 PureTech GT Line Premium Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£24,999
17,954miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powerd By

Advertisement

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
tuga 11 October 2023
And what makes them premium, exactly? Is it all the XXXs?

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives