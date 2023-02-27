Jeep to launch electric Land Rover Defender rival by 2025

Jeep’s UK range will swell to seven models by the middle of the decade in a line-up that will include an electric rival to the Land Rover Defender.

The Stellantis-owned American brand revealed plans last year for a new range of electrified SUVs, starting with the Avenger this summer, ahead of its goal to go EV-only in Europe in 2030.

After the electric Jeep Avenger, which will join the new Jeep Renegade 4xe and Jeep Compass 4xe plug-in hybrid models in UK showrooms, will come an all-new plug-in hybrid Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe later this year.

By 2025, it will be joined by two new EVs: the Wagoneer S, a sporty large SUV, and the Defender-challenging Recon. Both of these will be based on Stellantis’s new STLA Large architecture.

The Recon will sit alongside the Wrangler, confirmed Jeep’s European boss, Antonella Bruno, but the two cars will have slightly different sizes and positions in the range.

“The Recon in Europe will be a white-space car,” said Bruno. “It’s a unique car, very boxy and very capable. It will sit in a lower part of the [market] segment to the Wrangler.”