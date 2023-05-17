Jeep Grand Cherokee PHEV priced from £69,915 in the UK

The Jeep Grand Cherokee has arrived in the UK, priced from £69,915.
Sold exclusively as a 375bhp plug-in hybrid, playing a core role in Jeep's pledge to go fully electrified in Europe and its drive to grow its market share here.
It combines a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with two electric motors for combined outputs of 375bhp and 470lb ft, while a 17kWh battery gives it an electric-only range of 25 miles.
It's the third PHEV the American 4x4 brand has launched in Europe, after the smaller Jeep Renegade 4xe and Jeep Compass 4xe, and crowns its range.
It comes in four specifications. Limited is targeted at business customers. Off-road-ready Trailhawk adds 18in wheels, off-road tyres and front skidplates for £73,915. Overland is designed to combine Limited and Trailhawk, with a range of options from both models, and is priced from £75,915. Then £85,615 Summit Reserve gets buyers level-two driving assistance, a 19-speaker sound system, a 10in central display and a separate infotainment screen for the front passenger.
Jeep will stop selling pure-ICE models in Europe (with the exception of Italy, where it's the best-selling low-emissions brand) this year and instead offer only 4xe-badged plug-in hybrids and mild hybrids.
The brand's CEO, Christian Meunier, confirmed that it will add a pure-electric model in "every major SUV segment" by 2025, by which point 70% of its global sales will be electrified.
This phase-out of ICE models in Europe could mean the Jeep Wrangler 4xe – which is claimed to be the best-selling PHEV in the US, accounting for 25% of Jeep's volume there – will arrive in the UK later this year.
Meunier said: "We're accelerating electrification, amplifying 4x4 capability and the spirit of freedom with electrification. It's not only about being more green. It's about emphasising and improving the capabilities of our Jeeps – making them more fun, exciting, sustainable and being able to drive off road quietly."
I bought one of these last year and I absolutely LOVE it! Put over 10k miles on it so far and the only time I took it into the shop was last week for its first oil change. The power and torque are great, and while it's not very eco by PHEV standards it's a HUGE improvment over my old V8 Grand Cherokee. I do 80% of my driving in pure electric mode since 26 miles is about all I need for most of my round-trip excursions, and since it only takes 2 1/2 hours to recharge I almost always get another 26 miles later in the day. Even in Hybrid mode I'm still getting 3x the MPG that I used to get with my V8 and all while having way, way more power.
Will this reverse the decline in Jeep sales? since the mid 2000's the Jeep brand seems to have been in decline why is this? popular vehicles such as the Cherokee (Liberty) and Patriot haven't been replaced and that's left a big hole in their product range
Claimed range of 32 urban miles for a 17kwh battery, shocking even by phev low standards. What makes it potentially worse is that that's the manfacturers figures in the phev ideal urban environment.