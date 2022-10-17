Jeep Avenger is electric baby SUV with up to 342 miles of range

Jeep will launch an electric entry-level SUV early next year – the smallest it has ever produced – and it will be followed by a further three EVs bound for Europe by 2025.
Called the Avenger, the baby electric Jeep will look to draw new customers to the US brand – now part of the giant Stellantis group – in Europe, with a particular focus on younger, female buyers.
It will be joined on the continent by the range-topping Wagoneer S premium SUV and extreme, off-road-focused Recon (both electric, and will get US launches first), with a final, as yet unannounced electric model to come – which CEO Christian Meunier has described as a look into the future of the brand.
The Avenger itself has been built around the “right size” for Europe, head of Jeep’s European arm Antonella Bruno said.
“What makes it different is its capabilities,” said Bruno, confirming the car will be “equal or better than” the larger Jeep Renegade 4xe when used off road.
The Avenger, with orders now open, will launch in the first half of next year and use a new version of Stellantis’s ECMP platform – the current version of the architecture is used for EV and combustion versions of the similarly sized Vauxhall Mokka and DS 3 Crossback. This will give it “impressive” ground clearance, Jeep said, with segment-topping breakover and approach angles. A large boot and modern interior will also look to attract a new customer base, Bruno added.
It will be fitted with a Stellantis-built 54kWh battery that can give 249 miles of range, according to the WLTP cycle, but this Jeep claims this can be as much as 342 miles depending on driving conditions.The battery can recharge from 20-80% in 24 minutes via a 100kW cable.
For anyone reading this in the UK with no experience of Jeep then let me give you a warning. Stay away from this and any Jeep products, they are utter garbage. Here in the USA, Jeep products are like the worst you can buy! I had the misfortune to have one as a rental in Las Vegas and it was by far the worst vehicle I have ever driven, worse that the Skoda my Dad gave me in 1979! In the USA Jeep live off the Wrangler as a 'lifestyle' choice, much like riding a Harley, but that aside they are probably the worst automotive decision a buyer could make.That Autocar, a British based magazine where Jeep sales are inconsiquential, is reduced to headlining articles like this is a sad reflection on where this wonderful institution now finds itself.
For anybody reading this Boris9119 guy...what a moron...an obvious dork working for the competition trying to act like a "reviewer".
Will the Avenger do anything to save Jeep's decline in sales in the UK? at the moment the only models on sale in Blighty are the Italian built Renegade,the unremarkable Compass and the very overpriced Wrangler. Not so long ago both the Cherokee and the Grand Cherokee sold well in the UK and the range had premium status in the SUV market sector. Jeep UK so far hasn't released the Gladiator truck or the two Wagoneer full size SUVs here so it remains to be seen if the Mokka based Avenger will improve the reputation of the Jeep name in the UK
The range, while not amazing, looks decent enough, and I suspect the model with four motors would be a laugh to drive. My wife is looking at electric cars at the moment, and her current fave is the Volvo XC40, which was very nice to drive. As our nearest Jeep dealer is about a 20 minute walk away, we could have a new front runner!