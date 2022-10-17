BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Jeep Avenger is electric baby SUV with up to 342 miles of range
UP NEXT
New 2023 Mercedes EQE SUV gets 677bhp range-topper

Jeep Avenger is electric baby SUV with up to 342 miles of range

New EV will be joined by three more electric cars in Europe by 2025 as Jeep pushes towards electrified future
News
3 mins read
17 October 2022

Jeep will launch an electric entry-level SUV early next year – the smallest it has ever produced – and it will be followed by a further three EVs bound for Europe by 2025.

Called the Avenger, the baby electric Jeep will look to draw new customers to the US brand – now part of the giant Stellantis group – in Europe, with a particular focus on younger, female buyers.

It will be joined on the continent by the range-topping Wagoneer S premium SUV and extreme, off-road-focused Recon (both electric, and will get US launches first), with a final, as yet unannounced electric model to come – which CEO Christian Meunier has described as a look into the future of the brand.

Related articles

The Avenger itself has been built around the “right size” for Europe, head of Jeep’s European arm Antonella Bruno said.

“What makes it different is its capabilities,” said Bruno, confirming the car will be “equal or better than” the larger Jeep Renegade 4xe when used off road.

The Avenger, with orders now open, will launch in the first half of next year and use a new version of Stellantis’s ECMP platform – the current version of the architecture is used for EV and combustion versions of the similarly sized Vauxhall Mokka and DS 3 Crossback. This will give it “impressive” ground clearance, Jeep said, with segment-topping breakover and approach angles. A large boot and modern interior will also look to attract a new customer base, Bruno added.

It will be fitted with a Stellantis-built 54kWh battery that can give 249 miles of range, according to the WLTP cycle, but this Jeep claims this can be as much as 342 miles depending on driving conditions.The battery can recharge from 20-80% in 24 minutes via a 100kW cable.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

Lamborghini Urus Performante front tracking
Lamborghini has shaved 47kg from the Urus
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2022 first drive
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2022 first drive
01 Kia XCeed facelift GT Line FD 2022 lead track
Kia Xceed 1.5 T-GDi 2022 first drive
Kia Xceed 1.5 T-GDi 2022 first drive
Alfa Romeo Tonale tracking front
Alfa Romeo Tonale Veloce 2022 first drive
Alfa Romeo Tonale Veloce 2022 first drive
Audi A7L driving front
Audi A7 L first drive
Audi A7 L first drive
chevrolet corvette z06 01 front tracking
Chevrolet Corvette Z06 first drive
Chevrolet Corvette Z06 first drive

View all latest drives

Back to top

Power will come from the group’s 115bhp, 192lb ft motors, with either two or four fitted depending on the variant’s configuration. Both two-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive versions will be offered.

The baby SUV will sit at the bottom of the range as part of a five-car line-up. When it launches, the Avenger will comes with an exclusive a First Edition – but only for those customers who pre-ordered the car before November 30.

It will be built at the group’s advanced, high-efficiency plant in Tychy, Poland. The model will also be sold in Japan and South Korea, but it will not get a US release.

The Avenger will be joined by the Wagoneer S, which will top Jeep’s range and come with a raft of premium features, although none of these has yet been confirmed. It will pack 600bhp, have a 0-60mph time of 3.5sec and offer a range of 400 miles.

Advertisement
Back to top

The Recon will also be offered and positioned as a raw take on off-road Jeeps of old, with options including removable doors and an open-top design – like the Wrangler. It will get similar power and range to the Wagoneer S. Both will hit the UK in 2025 and be among the first to sit on Stellantis’s STLA Large platform.

“The scale of Stellantis is absolutely fantastic and means we can really bring the best technology possible to a lot more people than we could before,” said head of design Ralph Giles.

Meunier added that the new line-up will reposition Jeep in the market as an electric brand, with a target of 100% of sales to be from EVs by 2030. Prices for all three new electric cars will be announced at the Paris motor show.

Used cars for sale

 BMW 4 Series 2.0 420i M Sport Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2014
£15,990
34,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Nissan X-Trail 1.6 DCi Tekna Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£11,850
80,387miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Jaguar E-PACE 2.0 D150 R-Dynamic S Auto AWD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£26,495
31,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Nissan Qashqai+2 1.6 Tekna 2WD Euro 5 5dr
2012
£6,795
95,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Mercedes-Benz C Class 1.6 C180K BlueEfficiency Sport Auto Euro 4 4dr
2009
£6,462
54,888miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View details
Mercedes-Benz C Class 1.6 C180 BlueEfficiency Executive SE G-Tronic+ Euro 5 (s/s) 4dr
2012
£8,890
62,688miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View details
Porsche 718 Cayman 2.0T PDK Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2019
£49,900
29,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Hyundai I30 1.4 Blue Drive SE Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£10,595
14,171miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Ford Mondeo 1.6 TDCi ECOnetic Edge Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2014
£4,395
90,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals
Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
7
Add a comment…
Boris9119 8 September 2022

For anyone reading this in the UK with no experience of Jeep then let me give you a warning. Stay away from this and any Jeep products, they are utter garbage. Here in the USA, Jeep products are like the worst you can buy! I had the misfortune to have one as a rental in Las Vegas and it was by far the worst vehicle I have ever driven, worse that the Skoda my Dad gave me in 1979! In the USA Jeep live off the Wrangler as a 'lifestyle' choice, much like riding a Harley, but that aside they are probably the worst automotive decision a buyer could make.That Autocar, a British based magazine where Jeep sales are inconsiquential,  is reduced to headlining articles like this is a sad reflection on where this wonderful institution now finds itself.

FRI2 9 September 2022

For anybody reading this Boris9119 guy...what a moron...an obvious dork working for the competition trying to act like a "reviewer". 

ianp55 8 September 2022

Will the Avenger do anything to save Jeep's decline in sales in the UK? at the moment the only models on sale in Blighty are the Italian built Renegade,the unremarkable Compass and the very overpriced Wrangler. Not so long ago both the Cherokee and the Grand Cherokee sold well in the UK and the range had premium status in the SUV market sector. Jeep UK so far hasn't released  the Gladiator truck or the two Wagoneer full size SUVs here so it remains to be seen if the Mokka based Avenger will improve the reputation of the Jeep name in the UK  

martin_66 8 September 2022
Really nice looking car, would be good to see some interior photos, although I suspect it will have a massive iPad on the dashboard, like just about every other car on sale today.

The range, while not amazing, looks decent enough, and I suspect the model with four motors would be a laugh to drive. My wife is looking at electric cars at the moment, and her current fave is the Volvo XC40, which was very nice to drive. As our nearest Jeep dealer is about a 20 minute walk away, we could have a new front runner!

Latest Drives

Lamborghini Urus Performante front tracking
Lamborghini has shaved 47kg from the Urus
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2022 first drive
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2022 first drive
01 Kia XCeed facelift GT Line FD 2022 lead track
Kia Xceed 1.5 T-GDi 2022 first drive
Kia Xceed 1.5 T-GDi 2022 first drive
Alfa Romeo Tonale tracking front
Alfa Romeo Tonale Veloce 2022 first drive
Alfa Romeo Tonale Veloce 2022 first drive
Audi A7L driving front
Audi A7 L first drive
Audi A7 L first drive
chevrolet corvette z06 01 front tracking
Chevrolet Corvette Z06 first drive
Chevrolet Corvette Z06 first drive

View all latest drives