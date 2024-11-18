BACK TO ALL NEWS
Jaguar's scrapped electric XJ pictured in production spec for first time
New Mercedes CLA gets 1.5-litre petrol with diesel-level efficiency

Jaguar's scrapped electric XJ pictured in production spec for first time

The car was tipped to lead the brand’s electric reinvention before it was scrapped in 2021

Will Rimell
News
2 mins read
18 November 2024

Pictures have surfaced of an almost production-ready version of Jaguar’s electric XJ, the car that was tipped to lead the brand’s electric reinvention before it was scrapped in 2021.

The electric XJ was first previewed by the brand in 2019 and was spotted several times road testing in the advanced stages of its development.

But Jaguar called time on the model just two years later “following a thorough technology review against the exponential change in the automotive industry” because the car “does not fit with our vision for a reimaged Jaguar brand”.

Jaguar never released official pictures of the car. The brand has since pushed back its previous 2025 target to go EV-only by a year – and the concept that will set the tone for its complete electric rebirth will be revealed in just a matter of weeks.

Now, just as Jaguar gears up to unveil that brand-redefining concept, pictures of the scrapped XJ EV have been leaked, showing the model for the first time without camouflage.

These images reveal the XJ EV would have taken heavy design inspiration, especially at the front of the car, from the Jaguar I-Pace – so far, the only EV the brand has launched – while retaining the XJ’s saloon body shape.

This shape is similar to the electric Jaguar GT, a car that will launch the brand’s transformation in 2026 and something that has previously been dubbed an indirect replacement for the axed XJ EV.

Official pictures of the striking new four-door in prototype guise were released last week and show that Jaguar's £100k Porsche Taycan rival will be a complete departure from recognisable Jaguar styling hallmarks, with straight-edged proportions and a long bonnet.

It is the first of three upcoming electric Jaguars due to arrive by the end of the decade atop a new brand-specific, EV-only platform called JEA. The other two EVs are a large luxury saloon and an SUV.

Before its new era begins, Jaguar has stopped producing the XE, XF and F-Type in Castle Bromwich, and production of the E-Pace and I-Pace will come to an end at Magna’s factory in Austria by the end of the year. Just the F-Pace will remain in production through 2025 for certain markets, but not for the UK.

Will Rimell
Title: News editor

Will is Autocar's news editor.​ His focus is on setting Autocar's news agenda, interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

As part of his role, he also manages Autocar Business – the brand's B2B platform – and Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

Andrew1 18 November 2024
What's the purpose of your rendered picture of it doesn't even resemble the real one, which is the topic of the article?
Peter Cavellini 18 November 2024

Leaked picture looks like a posted up Mondeo?, oh, wait a minute, they did that years before, didn't they?

xxxx 18 November 2024

I expect it failed to match the Model S technically because it looks superb in studio.

