Jaguar XF and XE gain top-flight 300 Sport flagships

The Jaguar XE and Jaguar XF have become the latest models in the firm’s range to receive a Sport variant with uprated performance, bespoke design features and Amazon Alexa connectivity.

Both come with the existing most powerful engine: a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol unit producing 296bhp and 309lb ft. For the Jaguar XF Sportbrake and saloon, 0-62mph is achievable in 5.8sec, while the XE completes the same sprint in 5.6sec. The top speed for both models is pegged at 155mph.

Jaguar claims a combined economy figure of 58.9mpg for the XE and 57.6mpg for the XF saloon.

The two 300 Sport models also benefit from Jaguar’s Black Pack, which includes a gloss black contrasting roof and privacy glass. They also gain 20in alloy wheels that can be specified in either grey or silver.

On top of Jaguar’s standard range of colours, two premium exterior paints – Carpathian Grey and Silicon Silver - can be selected.

Inside, the XF and XE feature aluminium and ash-coloured veneers, along with metal gearshift paddles and pedals.

Like all other Jaguar models, the new XF and XE come with Amazon Alexa connectivity, which is integrated into the Pivi Pro infotainment system. It’s also available as an over-the-air update for current owners.

The XF and XE follow the Jaguar F-Pace and the Range Rover Velar (HST 400) in receiving a Sport edition.

Prices for the XE 300 Sport start from £42,345. The XF 300 Sport, meanwhile, opens at £47,730 for the saloon and £49,005 for the Sportbrake. Both models are positioned at the top of their respective model ranges.