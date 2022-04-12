Jaguar F-Pace gains mild-hybrid straight-six Sport models

Jaguar has added two new Sport models to the F-Pace line-up, using petrol and diesel engines with mild-hybrid technology.
The new Jaguar F-Pace 300 Sport is powered by a 3.0-litre straight-six mild-hybrid diesel engine, producing 295bhp and 479lb ft of torque. It can complete the 0-62mph sprint in 6.4sec and reach a top speed of 143mph. Combined economy is claimed at 38.2mpg.
The more powerful F-Pace 400 Sport is driven by a supercharged 3.0-litre straight-six mild-hybrid petrol engine. It produces 394bhp and 405lb ft for a 0-62mph time of 5.4sec and a 155mph top speed.
Jaguar's mild-hybrid system makes use of a belt-driven integrated starter-generator to recover energy under braking, which is then used to assist with acceleration and support the engine stop-start system.
As with all F-Pace models, four-wheel drive is included as standard, as is an eight-speed automatic gearbox.
Standard equipment on both cars include the Black Pack, which adds privacy glass, black roofrails and black five-spoke wheels. The Smartphone Pack is also included as standard, bringing wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Inside, Sport models gain Windsor performance seats, satin charcoal ash veneers, an ebony suede cloth headliner and bright metal pedals.
In addition, all Jaguar cars now feature Amazon Alexa integrated into the Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment system. The is able to help drivers navigate home, play music and launch smart-home features.
The previous F-Pace offerings, a four-cylinder plug-in hybrid powertrain and three petrol and diesel engines, are still offered alongside the new Sport models.
“Developing the new 300 Sport and 400 Sport models gave us the opportunity to subtly accentuate the F-Pace's inherently assertive, purposeful design and deliver an even more confident on-road presence, while beautiful, rich materials, including meticulously crafted veneers, make the interiors even more luxurious,” said Adam Hatton, Jaguar’s exterior design director.
Jaguar just isn't the brand it used to be, they've not really produced recently a Car that everyone is talking about, still gets monikered as the Arthur Daley office, old man's smoker unjustly I might add , but, it's just not keeping up.
Can Jaguar please offer these drivetrains in the XE / XF? And make the black pack optional? Why must every 'premium' car have black wheels and shiny black plastic interior trim? Both are nasty and impractical.
@scrap
Couldn't agree more. These power trains would be fantastic in the XE and XF, and as for black wheels - I think they are aimed at teenagers looking for good reviews on YouTube.
Simply superb.
With the new engines, this model simply delivers a devastating blow to the Hun, knocking them out the park, making a mockery of their inferior models. They never stood a chance previously, but they are now so far behind, they should question their place in the market.
Jaguar = purpose
Jaguar = poise
Jaguar is premium
@Rodester
Have you been to the Dmitry Peskov school of fake news, lies and waffle?