Jaguar F-Pace gains mild-hybrid straight-six Sport models

Jaguar has added two new Sport models to the F-Pace line-up, using petrol and diesel engines with mild-hybrid technology.

The new Jaguar F-Pace 300 Sport is powered by a 3.0-litre straight-six mild-hybrid diesel engine, producing 295bhp and 479lb ft of torque. It can complete the 0-62mph sprint in 6.4sec and reach a top speed of 143mph. Combined economy is claimed at 38.2mpg.

The more powerful F-Pace 400 Sport is driven by a supercharged 3.0-litre straight-six mild-hybrid petrol engine. It produces 394bhp and 405lb ft for a 0-62mph time of 5.4sec and a 155mph top speed.

Jaguar's mild-hybrid system makes use of a belt-driven integrated starter-generator to recover energy under braking, which is then used to assist with acceleration and support the engine stop-start system.

As with all F-Pace models, four-wheel drive is included as standard, as is an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Standard equipment on both cars include the Black Pack, which adds privacy glass, black roofrails and black five-spoke wheels. The Smartphone Pack is also included as standard, bringing wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Inside, Sport models gain Windsor performance seats, satin charcoal ash veneers, an ebony suede cloth headliner and bright metal pedals.

In addition, all Jaguar cars now feature Amazon Alexa integrated into the Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment system. The is able to help drivers navigate home, play music and launch smart-home features.

The previous F-Pace offerings, a four-cylinder plug-in hybrid powertrain and three petrol and diesel engines, are still offered alongside the new Sport models.

“Developing the new 300 Sport and 400 Sport models gave us the opportunity to subtly accentuate the F-Pace's inherently assertive, purposeful design and deliver an even more confident on-road presence, while beautiful, rich materials, including meticulously crafted veneers, make the interiors even more luxurious,” said Adam Hatton, Jaguar’s exterior design director.