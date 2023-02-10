BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Jaguar XF and XE back on sale as JLR chip shortage eases
UP NEXT
Ford Fiesta tops 2022 used car sales list, EV popularity also soars

Jaguar XF and XE back on sale as JLR chip shortage eases

Cheaper Jaguar and Land Rover models come back on stream after sustained period of restricted production
News
2 mins read
10 February 2023

Jaguar Land Rover is gradually reopening order books on cheaper models most affected by the chip crisis, including the Jaguar XE and Jaguar XF saloons, UK sales director Paddy McGillycuddy has said.

JLR in recent months has prioritised its limited chip supply for its three largest, most profitable models: the Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Land Rover Defender. As a consequence, 75% of JLR’s 200,000-plus forward orders globally are for those three models, the company has said. The same is true of the 50,000-order backlog in the UK, McGillycuddy told Autocar.

The strategy has meant customers have been unable to order certain core JLR models, or faced delivery times stretching over 12 months. “In managing our chip supply, we had to prioritise where chips go,” McGillycuddy said. “So for Discovery Sport, we restricted ordering down to a limited number of derivatives.”

Related articles

Read more: Jaguar, Defender, Discovery and Range Rover split in JLR agency shift

Currently, just three out 12 Discovery Sport models are available to order on the Land Rover UK website, all of them plug-in hybrids. Delivery of those will take nine to 12 months, the website said.

However, JLR has opened the order books again on the Jaguar XE and XF saloons after a long period of intermittent availability. “XE and XF were shut for ordering, but we have just recently reopened them for the new model year,” McGillycuddy said. JLR sold just 312 British-built XEs and 399 XFs globally to dealers in the last three months of 2022, company figures show.

Among other Jaguar models, ordering is now “widely open” for the F-Pace SUV, the I-Pace SUV and the F-Type sports car, with the E-Pace “slightly restricted”, McGillycuddy said. Currently, six out of 12 E-Pace models are being shown as unavailable.

Among Land Rover’s models, the Discovery has been hardest hit in terms of sales as JLR focuses on its globally best-selling Defender model, built in the same factory. Currently, no Discovery is showing as being available for delivery in less than six months, with four models at more than 12 months. The entry D250 diesels are showing as unavailable. Just 1984 units of the Discovery were sold to dealers in the final quarter of 2022 globally, JLR figures show.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

Mazda CX 60 Diesel front 3:4 driving hero
Mazda CX-60 3.3 e-SkyActiv D 2023 first drive
Mazda CX-60 3.3 e-SkyActiv D 2023 first drive
01 Genesis GV60 RWD FD 2023 hero front
Genesis GV60 Premium UK first drive
Genesis GV60 Premium UK first drive
01 Peugeot 408 Puretech 130 FD 2023 front driving
Peugeot 408 Puretech 130 2023 UK first drive
Peugeot 408 Puretech 130 2023 UK first drive
lexus lc5 review 2023 01 front
Lexus LC 500 2023 UK first drive
Lexus LC 500 2023 UK first drive
Pagani Huayra R lead
Pagani Huayra R first drive
Pagani Huayra R first drive

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Jaguar XF

Jaguar XF

The second-gen Jaguar XF excels, especially with its class-leading dynamics, but does it have enough in reserve to keep the new BMW 5 Series at bay?

Read our review
Back to top

Restrictions and shortages due to the chip crisis will ease further in the second half of this year and into 2024, McGillycuddy said.

Car Review
Jaguar XF
Jaguar XF
Read our full road test review
Read more

Dealers have been scrambling to accommodate customers who found their preferred model was unavailable to order. “In some cases, we have extended the finance agreement [on their current model], or we asked if they want to move to different nameplate,” McGillycuddy said.

The effect of the focus on higher-margin models has been to push the average sale price of JLR models globally to over £70,000 in the last three months of 2022, the company said. The Range Rover was the company’s best-selling model in January this year in the UK, overtaking its typical best-seller, the Evoque.

Used cars for sale

 Jaguar XF 2.2d R-Sport Sportbrake Auto Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2014
£12,990
56,683miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Jaguar XF 2.0d Prestige Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2016
£15,200
43,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Jaguar XF 2.0d R-Sport Sportbrake Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£23,990
31,025miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Jaguar XF 2.0i Portfolio Sportbrake Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£21,738
36,095miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Jaguar XF 2.0d R-Sport Sportbrake Auto AWD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£25,000
29,200miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Jaguar XF 3.0d V6 S Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2016
£14,947
90,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Jaguar Xf 2.2d Premium Luxury Sportbrake Auto Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2014
£12,000
76,132miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Jaguar XF 2.0d Prestige Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2018
£16,500
24,396miles
Diesel
Manual
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Jaguar XF 2.0i Portfolio Sportbrake Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£20,500
45,184miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

Mazda CX 60 Diesel front 3:4 driving hero
Mazda CX-60 3.3 e-SkyActiv D 2023 first drive
Mazda CX-60 3.3 e-SkyActiv D 2023 first drive
01 Genesis GV60 RWD FD 2023 hero front
Genesis GV60 Premium UK first drive
Genesis GV60 Premium UK first drive
01 Peugeot 408 Puretech 130 FD 2023 front driving
Peugeot 408 Puretech 130 2023 UK first drive
Peugeot 408 Puretech 130 2023 UK first drive
lexus lc5 review 2023 01 front
Lexus LC 500 2023 UK first drive
Lexus LC 500 2023 UK first drive
Pagani Huayra R lead
Pagani Huayra R first drive
Pagani Huayra R first drive

View all latest drives