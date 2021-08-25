Jaguar XE and XF complete R-Dynamic Black line-up

Jaguar's XE and XF are now available in range-topping R-Dynamic Black specification, bringing bespoke design elements, added equipment and improved connectivity.

The Jaguar XF will gain the package for the first time with prices starting at £37,535, while the Jaguar XE will receive an improved Black specification, from £33,470. The F-Pace also got a Black Pack earlier this month, following the F-Type, E-Pace and I-Pace.

The firm says the models offer “an even more confident, assured and purposeful presence”, with an “unrivalled balance of outstanding ride, handling, refinement and luxury together with a focused range of powerful, efficient and electrified powertrains".

Both models are powered by Jaguar’s 201bhp mild-hybrid diesel engine, with the XE capable of 0-62mph in 5.6sec and the XF 5.8sec, with economy of up to 58.9mpg.

A panoramic roof, privacy glass and black 19in wheels with red brake calipers all feature. Both saloons are fitted with darker-coloured interiors with light seats and bright metal pedals. The firm says additional equipment options are not available for the R-Dynamic Black specification level.

The two models are equipped with Jaguar’s Pivi Pro infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and will also benefit from over-the-air software updates in the future.

The larger XF gains a gloss black finish applied to the door mirror caps, sills, grille, window surrounds, fender vents and rear badges, with black roof bars available on Sportbrake models. Inside, the XF gains an enhanced lighting system with a choice of 30 different colours.

The XE R-Dynamic Black receives an improved exterior paint selection, including Firenze Red, Bluefire, Eiger Grey, Santorini Black and new Ostuni White. The XE and XF are also both equipped with cabin ionisation technology to filter the air inside the car, while the XF benefits from Active Road Noise Cancellation.

