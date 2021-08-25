BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Jaguar XE and XF complete R-Dynamic Black line-up
UP NEXT
Health check: How the UK car industry is bouncing back

Jaguar XE and XF complete R-Dynamic Black line-up

Saloons follow F-Type, E-Pace, F-Pace and I-Pace with bespoke styling cues and added kit
News
2 mins read
25 August 2021

Jaguar's XE and XF are now available in range-topping R-Dynamic Black specification, bringing bespoke design elements, added equipment and improved connectivity. 

The Jaguar XF will gain the package for the first time with prices starting at £37,535, while the Jaguar XE will receive an improved Black specification, from £33,470. The F-Pace also got a Black Pack earlier this month, following the F-Type, E-Pace and I-Pace.

The firm says the models offer “an even more confident, assured and purposeful presence”, with an “unrivalled balance of outstanding ride, handling, refinement and luxury together with a focused range of powerful, efficient and electrified powertrains".

Both models are powered by Jaguar’s 201bhp mild-hybrid diesel engine, with the XE capable of 0-62mph in 5.6sec and the XF 5.8sec, with economy of up to 58.9mpg.

A panoramic roof, privacy glass and black 19in wheels with red brake calipers all feature. Both saloons are fitted with darker-coloured interiors with light seats and bright metal pedals. The firm says additional equipment options are not available for the R-Dynamic Black specification level.

The two models are equipped with Jaguar’s Pivi Pro infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and will also benefit from over-the-air software updates in the future.

The larger XF gains a gloss black finish applied to the door mirror caps, sills, grille, window surrounds, fender vents and rear badges, with black roof bars available on Sportbrake models. Inside, the XF gains an enhanced lighting system with a choice of 30 different colours. 

The XE R-Dynamic Black receives an improved exterior paint selection, including Firenze Red, Bluefire, Eiger Grey, Santorini Black and new Ostuni White. The XE and XF are also both equipped with cabin ionisation technology to filter the air inside the car, while the XF benefits from Active Road Noise Cancellation.

READ MORE

Jaguar boss signs off plan for radical new EV line-up

Jaguar F-Pace gains R-Dynamic Black trim with new tech

Jaguar Land Rover to crack down on poor reliability

Used cars for sale

 Jaguar Xf 2.2d [163] Luxury 4dr Auto
2014
£9,000
90,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
Jaguar Xf 2.2d [200] Luxury 4dr Auto
2015
£11,499
74,244miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
Jaguar Xf 3.0d V6 R-sport 4dr Auto [start Stop]
2014
£12,995
70,312miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
Jaguar Xf 2.2d [200] R-sport 4dr Auto
2014
£13,250
49,111miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
Jaguar Xf 2.2d [200] Luxury 4dr Auto
2015
£13,495
37,018miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
Jaguar Xf 2.2d [163] Luxury 5dr Auto
2014
£13,700
47,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Jaguar Xf 2.2d [200] R-sport 4dr Auto
2015
£14,000
55,858miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
Jaguar Xf 2.2d [200] Premium Luxury 4dr Auto
2015
£14,450
40,098miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
Jaguar Xf 2.0d [180] Portfolio 4dr Auto
2016
£14,650
57,674miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

Toyota Supra GR Jarama Racetrack Edition 202120210808 3553

Toyota GR Supra Jarama Racetrack Edition 2021 UK review

1 Volkswagen Tiguan 2021 UK FD hero front

Volkswagen Tiguan 1.5 TSI 150PS Active 2021 UK review

1 Ford Transit Nugget 2021 UK FD hero front

Ford Transit Nugget 2021 UK review

01 Hyundai i20N Line 2021 FD cornering

Hyundai i20 1.0 T-GDi N Line 2021 UK review

1 Mercedes Benz G400d 2021 UK FD hero front

Mercedes-Benz G-Class G400d 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Jaguar XF

Jaguar XF

The second-gen Jaguar XF excels, especially with its class-leading dynamics, but does it have enough in reserve to keep the new BMW 5 Series at bay?

Read our review
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

Toyota Supra GR Jarama Racetrack Edition 202120210808 3553

Toyota GR Supra Jarama Racetrack Edition 2021 UK review

1 Volkswagen Tiguan 2021 UK FD hero front

Volkswagen Tiguan 1.5 TSI 150PS Active 2021 UK review

1 Ford Transit Nugget 2021 UK FD hero front

Ford Transit Nugget 2021 UK review

01 Hyundai i20N Line 2021 FD cornering

Hyundai i20 1.0 T-GDi N Line 2021 UK review

1 Mercedes Benz G400d 2021 UK FD hero front

Mercedes-Benz G-Class G400d 2021 UK review

View all latest drives