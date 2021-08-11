BACK TO ALL NEWS
Jaguar F-Pace gains R-Dynamic Black trim with new tech

Model receives updated Black Pack with newly added technology to improve driver convenience
11 August 2021

The Jaguar F-Pace has gained a new R-Dynamic Black specification, which brings design enhancements and several technologies that are new to the model.

The new trim is priced from £46,765 and sits below the range-topping SVR. It adds the Black Pack to the regular R-Dynamic trim, so its additions include black mirror caps, 20in black wheels with red brake calipers, a fixed panoramic roof, privacy glass, black roof rails and a black grille and grille surround. 

Inside, the SUV gains ash-coloured veneers and bright metal pedals along with a new ambient cabin lighting package that offers 30 colour settings.

“The F-Pace is a performance SUV with an assertive, purposeful design which truly sets it apart,” said Adam Hatton, Jaguar’s exterior design director. “Creating the new F-Pace R-Dynamic Black gave us the opportunity to accentuate its sculpted, poised form and deliver even more visual impact and presence.” 

The R-Dynamic Black also gains improved levels of technology aimed at occupant well-being and comfort, which the firm will roll out across the entire F-Pace range. These include adaptive cruise control and steering assist features.

The F-Pace will soon receive over-the-air software update capability, with the addition of wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The model also gains a new Cabin Air Purification Plus system, with the ability to recirculate air inside the vehicle before occupants enter the car, and to regulate CO2 levels.

The F-Pace Dynamic Black retains the same petrol, diesel and hybrid powertrains as the rest of the line-up, ranging from the entry-level 162bhp mild-hybrid diesel up to the turbocharged 3.0-litre mild-hybrid petrol with 394bhp. 

