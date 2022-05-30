Jaguar deletes 10 years of Instagram posts as reinvention nears

Jaguar has wiped a decade's worth of posts from its Instagram account, raising questions as to what it could mean for the brand's all-electric reinvention, which is set to take place in just three years time.
Jaguar announced plans to become an all-electric luxury brand from 2025 more than a year ago but since has revealed no details about the cars that will follow the XE, XF, F-Pace, E-Pace and F-Type into showrooms once they're phased out.
So far, all that is known about the new Jaguar EVs is that they will ride atop a new bespoke platform called Panthera, will be positioned as more upmarket than the brand's current cars and will be a radical departure – design-wise – from all Jaguar models past and present.
Now the British manufacturer has cultivated fresh intrigue about its future by deleting all posts from its Instagram account - which at time of writing has some 12.6 million followers.
It's not readily apparent precisely how many posts have been removed, but the brand had posted regularly and amassed a large, active following on the social-media app since it joined in May 2012.
The posts have been replaced by three close-up detail shots of the firm's hallowed XJR-9 endurance racer, which claimed victory at the 1988 24 Hours of Le Mans - which some have taken to mean a Jaguar Le Mans entry is on the cards for the first time in 32 years.
However, the brand has said nothing to suggest that this is the case, and it's feasible that the teasers are completely unrelated to the brand's electrification strategy.
The three images are captioned simply Prologue, Genesis and Flash back, with no further context given.
The world's worst automotive CEO, Thierry Bollore's plans to kill off Jaguar continue.
Instantly wants to transform Jaguar not only in to a Tesla rival, but also one for Bentely. Bently is a tenth of the size, if that, of Jaguar. Bollore wants to decimate Jaguar. 90% of the workforce and dealers need to go to satisfy Bollore's plans.
Glad they opted to remove the cancer sponsorhip from the images released. I'd like to see motorsport clean up its act with the historical picture they release and reuse. We have the technology and don't need to give that cancer industry more free PR; we can learn from our mistakes.
Bollore should go and get a job at Aston Martin. Sorry, but it's a lost cause now.
Jaguar's French boss has said he doesn't want the brand to compete with the German's in the mass market segment & so has decided to move it up market where there is more profit margin. The only problem with that is that Mercedes have now also said they want to concentrate on the luxury market. In the end these luxury brands will only exist in the upper end of the luxury segment & all previous entry luxury cars will be imported from China.
They're all making the ultra luxury move just at the world economy looks like it might be dipping. It was ever thus. Back in the early 90s when they got carried away with supercars it all went bad. It's all happened before. It will all happen again. Does not augur well.
Tough place to be though, trying to compete in the premium car market. Investment levels required are apocolyptic.
Just what I was thinking.
