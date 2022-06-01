BACK TO ALL NEWS
Jaguar reveals limited-run F-Pace SVR special edition
Jaguar reveals limited-run F-Pace SVR special edition

Inspired by the British car maker’s racing history, Edition 1988 will be limited to just 394 examples worldwide
1 June 2022

A special new version of the V8-powered Jaguar F-Pace SVR has been revealed, inspired by the racing success of the British marque.

The Edition 1988, the first limited edition of Jaguar's range-topping SUV, features unique styling details over the standard SVR, including gloss-purple paint, gold 22in forged alloy wheels and gold exterior and interior detailing.

Other touches include an Edition 1988 logo on the rear of the car, ebony leather upholstery and carbonfibre finishes inside.

Just 394 examples will be made worldwide - the number of laps completed by the Jaguar XJR-9 M to win the 1988 Le Mans 24 Hours.

Priced at £101,550, the Edition 1988 holds a £20,000 premium over the SVR on which it's based. It houses the same 542bhp supercharged 5.0-litre V8 petrol engine.

The special edition of the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio and Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 rival will be displayed at the Le Mans 24 Hours next weekend and at the Goodwood Festival of Speed at the end of June.

Mark Turner, commercial director of Jaguar’s Special Vehicle Operations, said: “Since its introduction in 2019, the Jaguar F-Pace SVR has established itself as a highly characterful and rewarding high-performance car.

"Pairing these qualities with a level of SV Bespoke personalisation and exclusivity never offered before on F-Pace makes the Edition 1988 an even more captivating proposition.

“With strictly limited availability, we’re confident this will quickly become the most sought-after F-Pace SVR yet.”

The Edition 1988 will arrive just a few years before Jaguar will become an all-electric luxury brand from 2025.

Not much is known about the new Jaguar EVs, but the firm has confirmed that they will sit on a bespoke platform called Panthera. Their designs will also be radically different from all Jaguar models past and present. 

