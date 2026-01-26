JLR has extinguished reports that it will offer a range-extender or hybrid powertrain option for the incoming Jaguar Type 00 – and a senior source has branded the notion to Autocar as “rubbish”.

A report over the weekend, citing a source close to the project’s development, claimed that JLR had instructed engineers to develop a petrol-engined system for the new Jaguar GT – the first model in the brand's reinvented line-up, which is due to be revealed this summer.

The Sunday Times’ story claimed this option would be offered alongside the electric powertrain, as JLR bosses were getting nervous about relaunching the brand exclusively with electric power, given stalling sales of EVs, especially at the premium end of the market.

JLR first announced its all-electric plan for Jaguar at the end of 2024, and sales of ICE models (such as the big selling F-Pace SUV) ended in early 2025.

However, a senior source has now told Autocar that the report is “rubbish” and Jaguar will be relaunched as an EV-only brand as planned.

In addition, a spokesperson for JLR said officially: "Our plans to reinvent Jaguar as an electric-only luxury automotive brand are unchanged. Last month prototype passenger rides received overwhelmingly positive reactions from global media and we are looking forward to unveiling the first new electric Jaguar later this year."

Autocar recently got to experience the Type 00 production car for the first time as part of a passenger ride at the firm’s Gaydon headquarters and found it the “best-riding car ever”.

By the end of 2027, the GT will be joined by a saloon and an SUV in Jaguar's initial luxury EV line-up.