BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Jaguar commits to all-EV future, calling hybrid rumours "rubbish"
UP NEXT
New Renault Duster revealed: India's seminal B-SUV reinvented

Jaguar commits to all-EV future, calling hybrid rumours "rubbish"

Newspaper report that claimed incoming electric GT would get a petrol-engined option has been dispelled

Will Rimell Autocar
News
2 mins read
26 January 2026

JLR has extinguished reports that it will offer a range-extender or hybrid powertrain option for the incoming Jaguar Type 00 – and a senior source has branded the notion to Autocar as “rubbish”.

A report over the weekend, citing a source close to the project’s development, claimed that JLR had instructed engineers to develop a petrol-engined system for the new Jaguar GT – the first model in the brand's reinvented line-up, which is due to be revealed this summer.

The Sunday Times’ story claimed this option would be offered alongside the electric powertrain, as JLR bosses were getting nervous about relaunching the brand exclusively with electric power, given stalling sales of EVs, especially at the premium end of the market.

JLR first announced its all-electric plan for Jaguar at the end of 2024, and sales of ICE models (such as the big selling F-Pace SUV) ended in early 2025.

However, a senior source has now told Autocar that the report is “rubbish” and Jaguar will be relaunched as an EV-only brand as planned.

In addition, a spokesperson for JLR said officially: "Our plans to reinvent Jaguar as an electric-only luxury automotive brand are unchanged.  Last month prototype passenger rides received overwhelmingly positive reactions from global media and we are looking forward to unveiling the first new electric Jaguar later this year."

Autocar recently got to experience the Type 00 production car for the first time as part of a passenger ride at the firm’s Gaydon headquarters and found it the “best-riding car ever”.

By the end of 2027, the GT will be joined by a saloon and an SUV in Jaguar's initial luxury EV line-up.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Toyota Aygo X GR RT 2025 ME 8
Toyota Aygo X
7
Toyota Aygo X
KIA EV4 review 2026 001
Kia EV4
7
Kia EV4
audi e tron gt quattro hero front
Audi E-tron GT
8
Audi E-tron GT
Fiat Grande Panda review 2026 001
Fiat Grande Panda
8
Fiat Grande Panda
Skoda Fabia 130 review 2025 001
Skoda Fabia 130
8
Skoda Fabia 130

View all car reviews

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Will Rimell

Will Rimell Autocar
Title: News editor

Will is Autocar's news editor.​ His focus is on setting Autocar's news agenda, interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

As part of his role, he also manages Autocar Business – the brand's B2B platform – and Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

used cars for sale

 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 2.0 420i M Sport Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£23,994
 Toyota Yaris 1.5 VVT-h Excel E-CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£18,945
 BMW 1 Series 2.0 125d M Sport Shadow Edition Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr opens in a new tab
£11,750
 Vauxhall Astra 1.6 16v Energy Euro 5 5dr opens in a new tab
£3,295
 Renault CAPTUR 0.9 TCe ENERGY Dynamique Nav Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£6,795
 Land Rover RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SD V6 Autobiography Dynamic Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£24,970
 Honda CR-V 2.2 I-DTEC EX 4WD Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£7,999
 Skoda OCTAVIA 2.0 TSI VRS DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£21,920
 Ford Focus 2.3T EcoBoost ST Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£24,250
View all cars

Join the debate

Comments
7
Add a comment…
Citytiger 26 January 2026

It took Jaguar 7 years to replace the X-Type, we got constant drip feeds of information about it being fully aluminium, lighter, more effiecient than rivals, with new high performance engines etc etc, and then they finally released it and it didnt live up to the hype, they then replaced the well received MK1 XF with the mk2 which was just a slightly bigger XE that wasnt really as good as the car it replaced, we eventually got an XF estate, and that was it, and the engines were terrible. They decided that the market for saloons just wasnt there, whilst BMW, Audi and Mercedes had no problem sell them, but they also produced coupes and cabriolets and estates from the same platform thus increasing sales, meanwhile JLR gave us various shades of Freelander/Evoque/Velar all trying to sell to the same customer.

I seriously hope someone like Geeley comes in and buys Jaguar and gives their managers heads a wobble, they could easily spin off some Jaguar models from within the group platforms, with a mix of ICE and EV power. 

If not they will be a faded memory by the end of the decade, or screaming for more (taxpayers money) from the Govt. 

wmb 26 January 2026

”By the end of 2027, the GT will be joined by a saloon and SUV in Jaguar’s initial luxury EV lineup.”

It has taken Jaguar, literally, YEARS to get the street going version of the Type 00 concept to the road. Now they are suggesting that they will have both another sedan AND a SUV ready to go about 18 months after introduction of this one? I’ll believe it when I see it! I’m a big Jaguar fan and hope the best for them, but I’m scratching as to whether they can/will pull that off.

wmb 26 January 2026

*scratching my head.

My first comment disappears and didn’t show up, so I wrote again. Only to discover it was now there in the comments section.

Bob Cat Brian 26 January 2026
wmb wrote:

”By the end of 2027, the GT will be joined by a saloon and SUV in Jaguar’s initial luxury EV lineup.”

 

It has taken Jaguar, literally, YEARS to get the street going version of the Type 00 concept to the road. Now they are suggesting that they will have both another sedan AND a SUV ready to go about 18 months after introduction of this one? I’ll believe it when I see it! I’m a big Jaguar fan and hope the best for them, but I’m scratching as to whether they can/will pull that off.

 

They aren't developing one model in full, launching it then moving onto the next and starting from scratch again. The second and third models will be on the same platform as the first, so the vast majority of development work for the first will also apply to the others.

Dozza 26 January 2026

Spot on. The whole thing is a joke. They will be done by 2030. No one will pay £130k for a Jag. 

Peter Cavellini 26 January 2026

The more gossip spin call it what you like is put out there, the more pressure Jaguar are under to deliver a top notch product first time.

Latest Reviews

Toyota Aygo X GR RT 2025 ME 8
Toyota Aygo X
7
Toyota Aygo X
KIA EV4 review 2026 001
Kia EV4
7
Kia EV4
audi e tron gt quattro hero front
Audi E-tron GT
8
Audi E-tron GT
Fiat Grande Panda review 2026 001
Fiat Grande Panda
8
Fiat Grande Panda
Skoda Fabia 130 review 2025 001
Skoda Fabia 130
8
Skoda Fabia 130

View all car reviews