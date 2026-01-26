JLR has extinguished reports that it will offer a range-extender or hybrid powertrain option for the incoming Jaguar Type 00 – and a senior source has branded the notion to Autocar as “rubbish”.
A report over the weekend, citing a source close to the project’s development, claimed that JLR had instructed engineers to develop a petrol-engined system for the new Jaguar GT – the first model in the brand's reinvented line-up, which is due to be revealed this summer.
The Sunday Times’ story claimed this option would be offered alongside the electric powertrain, as JLR bosses were getting nervous about relaunching the brand exclusively with electric power, given stalling sales of EVs, especially at the premium end of the market.
JLR first announced its all-electric plan for Jaguar at the end of 2024, and sales of ICE models (such as the big selling F-Pace SUV) ended in early 2025.
However, a senior source has now told Autocar that the report is “rubbish” and Jaguar will be relaunched as an EV-only brand as planned.
In addition, a spokesperson for JLR said officially: "Our plans to reinvent Jaguar as an electric-only luxury automotive brand are unchanged. Last month prototype passenger rides received overwhelmingly positive reactions from global media and we are looking forward to unveiling the first new electric Jaguar later this year."
Autocar recently got to experience the Type 00 production car for the first time as part of a passenger ride at the firm’s Gaydon headquarters and found it the “best-riding car ever”.
By the end of 2027, the GT will be joined by a saloon and an SUV in Jaguar's initial luxury EV line-up.
It took Jaguar 7 years to replace the X-Type, we got constant drip feeds of information about it being fully aluminium, lighter, more effiecient than rivals, with new high performance engines etc etc, and then they finally released it and it didnt live up to the hype, they then replaced the well received MK1 XF with the mk2 which was just a slightly bigger XE that wasnt really as good as the car it replaced, we eventually got an XF estate, and that was it, and the engines were terrible. They decided that the market for saloons just wasnt there, whilst BMW, Audi and Mercedes had no problem sell them, but they also produced coupes and cabriolets and estates from the same platform thus increasing sales, meanwhile JLR gave us various shades of Freelander/Evoque/Velar all trying to sell to the same customer.
I seriously hope someone like Geeley comes in and buys Jaguar and gives their managers heads a wobble, they could easily spin off some Jaguar models from within the group platforms, with a mix of ICE and EV power.
If not they will be a faded memory by the end of the decade, or screaming for more (taxpayers money) from the Govt.
”By the end of 2027, the GT will be joined by a saloon and SUV in Jaguar’s initial luxury EV lineup.”
It has taken Jaguar, literally, YEARS to get the street going version of the Type 00 concept to the road. Now they are suggesting that they will have both another sedan AND a SUV ready to go about 18 months after introduction of this one? I’ll believe it when I see it! I’m a big Jaguar fan and hope the best for them, but I’m scratching as to whether they can/will pull that off.
*scratching my head.
My first comment disappears and didn’t show up, so I wrote again. Only to discover it was now there in the comments section.
They aren't developing one model in full, launching it then moving onto the next and starting from scratch again. The second and third models will be on the same platform as the first, so the vast majority of development work for the first will also apply to the others.
Spot on. The whole thing is a joke. They will be done by 2030. No one will pay £130k for a Jag.
The more gossip spin call it what you like is put out there, the more pressure Jaguar are under to deliver a top notch product first time.