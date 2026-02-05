BACK TO ALL NEWS
Jaecoo 7 outsells Puma, Qashqai and Corsa in January

With 4059 registrations, the newcomer earned second place in the UK's new car charts last month

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
5 February 2026

The Jaecoo 7 was the UK’s second-best-selling new car last month, when its 4059 registrations proved enough to beat long-established front-runners such as the Ford Puma, Nissan Qashqai and Vauxhall Corsa.

Indeed, according to data issued by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), it was only 616 units behind the Kia Sportage, the top-ranked car in January.

Although the SMMT cautions that January is “not necessarily indicative of the full year trend” because it is “typically a lower-volume month”, the figures highlight Jaecoo’s surprising ascent into the UK’s mainstream, having only launched here in January 2025.

It marks another strong month for the newcomer, with the 7 having already beaten the Nissan Qashqai to sixth place in November 2025.

It now remains to be seen whether Jaecoo can sustain that momentum throughout 2026, or whether the traditional top sellers – such as the Puma, last year’s most popular new car – will return to their usual sales success.

A total of 144,127 new cars were registered in the UK last month, an increase on the 139,345 recorded in January 2025. This, SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said, shows the nation is “building back momentum” after a challenging few years. 

Hawes warned that the pace of the transition to electric cars may be slowing, as EV registrations rose only marginally year on year, to 29,654 cars. That meant their market share actually fell, from 21.3% in January 2025 to 20.6% last month.

The Renault 5 was the UK’s best-selling electric car at retail, according to the French brand.

Pure-petrol and diesel cars continued their protracted downfall. The former powertrain now represents fewer than half of all cars sold, with its market share falling from 50.3% to 47.7%. Diesel, meanwhile, dropped from a 6.2% share to 5.5%.

Regular hybrids experienced a small bump in sales, with their market share rising from 13.2% to 13.4%.

The biggest gains were made by plug-in hybrids, which went from a 9.0% share to 12.9%, buoyed by strong sales of more affordable Chinese models such as the BYD Seal U and MG HS.

The UK's best-selling cars in January 2026

Rank Model Volume
1 Kia Sportage 4675
2 Jaecoo 7 4059
3 Ford Puma 3715
4 Nissan Qashqai 2995
5 Vauxhall Corsa 2902
6 BYD Seal U 2550
7 Nissan Juke 2517
8 Volkswagen Tiguan 2425
9 Volkswagen Golf 2072
10 MG HS 2035

Jeremy 5 February 2026

This shows how price IS everything. I mean why else would you buy one??

Dozza 5 February 2026

Get one second hand for £10k in two years if REALLY want one. 

