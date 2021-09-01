Isuzu and Arctic Trucks reveal hardcore D-Max AT35

Isuzu has joined forces with Arctic Trucks to deliver the latest D-Max AT35, based on the new D-Max.

Set to go on sale 14 February 2022 the hardcore pick-up truck features a strengthened chassis and Arctic Trucks’ Bilstein performance suspension set-up, which includes bespoke springs and dampers at the front, an adjustable anti-roll bar and extended shackles at the rear.

Fat 35in all-terrain tyres sit beneath flared wheel arches and raise up the D-Max, giving a more elevated driving position and enabling the driver to “handle challenging landscapes”.

As well as structural upgrades, the D-Max receives added safety features such as forward collision warning, lane-keeping assistance and automatic emergency braking, awarding it the highest score in the latest Euro NCAP safety tests.

Other features include traffic sign recognition, cruise control, rear camera and parking sensors.

Inside, there are Arctic Trucks-branded headrests and floor mats, with the seats trimmed in leather as standard, plus a 9.0in touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Dual-zone climate control, automatic windscreen wipers and an HDMI port are also standard.

The AT35 will be covered by Isuzu’s five-year/125,000-mile warranty.

Isuzu UK managing director William Brown said: “We wanted to build upon the D-Max’s strengths to make a highly desirable and highly competent 4x4 pick-up, and we're so pleased with the result. Through using Arctic Trucks’ impressive expertise alongside the D-Max’s impressive abilities, the AT35 is truly an outstanding truck.”

Arctic Trucks UK nanaging director Peter Smith added: “Our partnership with Isuzu now stretches back years. During that time, we've had several versions of the Isuzu D-Max AT35, however this is the best yet. Being based on the award winning, all-new D-Max with the addition of Arctic Trucks specialist engineering has produced this amazing prototype. I'm excited for when this highly desirable and outstanding AT35 goes on sale.”

