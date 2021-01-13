New 2021 Isuzu D-Max pick-up truck due in UK dealerships

The new Isuzu D-Max will arrive in UK showrooms in March, featuring extensive styling and mechanical changes over the current decade-old pick-up truck.

The Mk3 D-Max has been on sale in Thailand, where it's built, since October 2019. It was restyled for a "more distinguishable and powerful appearance," according to Isuzu.

A preview image shows that the truck retains its chunky, high-riding silhouette, but there's an entirely new front end housing new LED headlights and a significantly larger grille dominated by a pair of thick chrome bars across its width.

Described changes to the rear end are more subtle, but a new design for the vertical tail-light clusters and the addition of an integrated step into the bumper help to set it apart from the current D-Max.

The interior is a radical departure from that of the current D-Max. The rotary controller-based control panel has been swapped for a more conventional, horizontal control panel, while the 7.0in infotainment touchscreen has been swapped for a 9.0in display.

Soft-touch panelling and "elegant detailing" are among the additions that Isuzu says have transformed the cabin into a "premium" yet "fuss-free" environment.

The D-Max remains available exclusively as a diesel, with a Euro6d-compliant engine of undisclosed capacity producing 162bhp and 266lb ft - slightly less torque than the outgoing version. Both six-speed manual and six-speed automatic gearbox options are available.

Underneath, the truck adopts redesigned suspension at the front and rear, promising boosted on-road refinement in conjunction with improved sound deadening and speed-sensitive power steering.

Isuzu claims off-road functionality has been improved, too, with the aid of a faster-engaging four-wheel drive system and a differential lock on the utility-oriented All-Purpose and Adventure trims.

The D-Max's ladder chassis also benefits from extra reinforcements and a new protective panel to minimise the risk of damage from large obstacles, while a more comprehensive suite of advanced driver aids helps to improve on-road safety.

Prices will be confirmed closer to the D-Max's on-sale date, but a small premium over the current £17,400 start price is to be expected.

