The Ferrari Luce will be “big” in its proportions and sport an exterior design that’s just as radical as its interior, designer Jony Ive has said – but the man famous for penning the iPhone admitted to Autocar that he is “anxious” about showing the new EV to the world.

Ferrari’s first electric car will be fully revealed in Maranello in May, sporting an exterior penned by the LoveFrom design house founded by former Apple design boss Ive and Australian designer Marc Newson. Details on the Luce's 1000bhp four-motor powertrain and the radical look of its interior, which has also been designed by Ive and LoveFrom. have already been revealed.

And while it is known that Maranello’s first EV will be a four-door, four-seat GT and hold a similar ride height to the Purosangue, little else has been revealed about the car’s exterior design. Test mules have been seen, but they have been heavily clad in camouflage.

Speaking to Autocar, Ive again remained tight-lipped about the final look, but he did confirm that “there’s no disconnection” between the exterior and interior. Newson added that both the cabin and the body shell were penned "simultaneously… everything at once”, something Ive said makes the car’s complete package “cohesive and singular”.

This suggests an exterior design that is just as radical and retro-inspired as the cabin (pictured below) could adorn Ferrari’s first EV – and, to further mark it out, something that is different from the other models in the car maker’s stable.

Discussing further the car’s overall look during the unveiling of the interior in San Francisco earlier this month, Ive said: “It's difficult because we're only talking about part of the solution, and it'll be easier to be talking about the whole thing. That's going to be interesting, you know, your opinions; I think we've solved, hopefully, so many problems here [regarding overuse of touch controls within the interior] – and I think when you see the whole thing, one thing that is hopefully compelling is that it's singular: you can see there's a perspective, there's a point of view.

Ive confirmed that the EV is “still clearly a Ferrari”, but he added: “It’s a different manifestation based on some of the beliefs around simplicity and the inherent beauty of something."

He said this was “not a design by committee”, adding that “there is very often a huge disconnection, with different departments working on different aspects”, which can make the final design of a car feel disconnected from one part to another.