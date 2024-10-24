Scout Motors, the Volkswagen-backed revival of 4x4 brand International Harvester, has revealed the Traveler as an electric Land Rover Defender rival.

It has been unveiled alongside the Terra, an electric pick-up that will rival the likes of the Rivian R1T, Tesla Cybertruck and Chevrolet Silverado EV.

The duo has been unveiled in near-production concept form, with both due to enter production in 2027.

They will both be based on a body-on-frame platform that is said to be completely unrelated to the Volkswagen Group's MEB and PPE architectures for electric cars, with 800V electricals.

The batteries and electronics will be supplied by Canadian firm Magna.

Originally conceived as a pure-electric revival of the original Scout models made between 1960 and 1980, the pair will now be offered with optional petrol-powered range extenders.

Michigan-based Scout says this is down to both a downturn in interest in electric cars, coupled with buyers “expressing concerns about the ability to recharge while on the road”.

With the range extender equipped, the Terra and Traveler will be capable of driving more than 500 miles between fill-ups, up from the standard 350. Scout has yet to confirm a battery size, but it said its platform can support charging at up to 350kW.

The Traveler and Terra are offered with a dual-motor four wheel-drive powertrain, putting out a combined 1000lb ft. Scout said the Traveler can dispatch the 0-62mph sprint in 3.5sec, although it has yet to disclose a power figure.

Visually, the pair retains their forebears' bluff-edged styling, with a long bonnet and a well-defined shoulder line.