New Hyundai Tucson brings redesign and physical heater controls

Dashboard-width infotainment screen, more rugged styling and traditional dials for revamped SUV
Jonathan Bryce
20 November 2023

Hyundai has updated the Tucson with a simplified look and an all-new cockpit to bring it into line with its newer electric siblings, the Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6.

Set to launch in the UK in May 2024, the new car has a "more refined" aesthetic that brings it into line with Hyundai's new Parametrics Dynamics design language, as seen on the new Kona and Santa Fe

It features a redesigned front grille, skid plates at the front and rear to emphasise its width, slightly restyled headlights and a new alloy-wheel design.

Inside, the infotainment touchscreen and driver display are now integrated into a slick, curved one-piece panel behind a new-look steering wheel that has a much cleaner design. 

The centre console has also been tidied up and there's a new haptic control stack for various functions - but physical heater dials make a return in a bid for enhanced usability on the move. The slimmer centre stack has also made room for a larger storage space in front of the centre console.

The Tucson was the best-selling compact SUV in Europe in 2022, with 116,738 examples shifted two years after it was first launched in 2020 to beat its key rivals, the Volkswagen Tiguan, Toyota RAV4 and Ford Kuga.

There's no word on any powertrain changes yet, but the Tucson is expected to keep its petrol, hybrid and plug-in hybrid options. All of the existing powertrains centre on a 1.6-litre four-cylinder engine producing 148bhp. The range-topper produces 263bhp.

Full WLTP-certified CO2 and consumption data will be published when the homologation process is complete. 

The current Tucson is priced from £31,500 to £44,630. We expect the facelift to bring a £1000-£2000 increase across the board.

FastRenaultFan 21 November 2023
Way to go Hyundai you have just ruined the Tucson with that dull new dash. The old one was better and classier. It was one of the unique things about it. Now its just the same inside as every other bland suv and it's cousin the KIA Sportage does everything better and looks better too. All Hyundai had to do was move the rear and front indicators to there right place and make the fog lights at the front LEDs and problem solved.
If you have a choice between this and a Sportage the Sportage is now the much better buy but if you want to get a great deal get one of the runout Tucsons before the revamp comes with the new dull dash.

