New Hyundai Tucson brings redesign and physical heater controls

Hyundai has updated the Tucson with a simplified look and an all-new cockpit to bring it into line with its newer electric siblings, the Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6.

Set to launch in the UK in May 2024, the new car has a "more refined" aesthetic that brings it into line with Hyundai's new Parametrics Dynamics design language, as seen on the new Kona and Santa Fe.

It features a redesigned front grille, skid plates at the front and rear to emphasise its width, slightly restyled headlights and a new alloy-wheel design.

Inside, the infotainment touchscreen and driver display are now integrated into a slick, curved one-piece panel behind a new-look steering wheel that has a much cleaner design.

The centre console has also been tidied up and there's a new haptic control stack for various functions - but physical heater dials make a return in a bid for enhanced usability on the move. The slimmer centre stack has also made room for a larger storage space in front of the centre console.

The Tucson was the best-selling compact SUV in Europe in 2022, with 116,738 examples shifted two years after it was first launched in 2020 to beat its key rivals, the Volkswagen Tiguan, Toyota RAV4 and Ford Kuga.