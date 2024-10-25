BACK TO ALL NEWS
Hyundai RN24 is rolling test bed that previews future hot EVs
International Harvester Scout revived as electric SUV and pick-up

Hyundai RN24 is rolling test bed that previews future hot EVs

Concept was created as part of a brief “to fit the most powerful EV powertrain into the smallest possible package"

Will Rimell
News
2 mins read
25 October 2024

Hyundai has unveiled the RN24, a barebones rolling lab that uses motorsport-inspired tech to preview the “near future” of the brand’s high-performance electric vehicles.

Based on the same E-GMP platform as the Ioniq 5 N, but made 340mm shorter thanks to a redesigned battery pack, the concept pairs its sibling’s 641bhp, 546lb ft dual-motor set-up with a lightweight WRC-inspired chassis.

This was part of a brief “to fit the most powerful EV powertrain into the smallest possible package”, said the brand.

That set-up, along with its exoskeleton-style exposed roll cage, leaves the car weighing 1880kg, 355kg lighter than the Ioniq 5 N, while matching its 3.4sec 0-62mph sprint time. It is limited to 149mph.

“This rolling lab is not just a test vehicle; it’s a platform for initiating new conversations about next-generation high-performance EVs,” said the brand.

The concept draws power from an 84 kWh pack, the same size as found in the Ioniq 5 N; in that road car is good for 278 miles of range. Given the concept’s usage, Hyundai has boosted its battery and motor cooling.

Hyundai has also equipped the RN24 with a next-generation WRC-derived software system, as well as a large aero-inducing rear wing and faster steering setup, to maximise agility and control for “rally car-level response”, it claims. 

As part of that, the concept gets a Rally Mode, which electronically simulates the technical (and mechanical) four-wheel drive system used by the i20 N Rally 1 to optimise torque distribution to the wheels. This, Hyundai says, shows that complex systems can be streamlined and made cost effective in EVs enabling “a more realistic application in future production cars”.

Elsewhere, the barebones EV features Hyundai’s WRC Powertrain Drive Control Logic system. As found in the brand’s WRC cars, this adds a host of buttons and switches to the steering wheel that control  acceleration sensitivity, regenerative brake sensitivity, and power balance and more. 

Like the Ioniq 5 N, the RN24 uses the same N Active Sound+ set up that mirrors the sound of a combustion engine for an “immersive soundtrack”.

“Hyundai N is not just a brand but a representation of our commitment to innovation and high performance,” said Manfred Harrer, Hyundai executive vice president. “RN24 is a testament to our bold ambitions for the future.”

