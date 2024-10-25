Hyundai RN24 is rolling test bed that previews future hot EVs

Hyundai has unveiled the RN24, a barebones rolling lab that uses motorsport-inspired tech to preview the “near future” of the brand’s high-performance electric vehicles.

Based on the same E-GMP platform as the Ioniq 5 N, but made 340mm shorter thanks to a redesigned battery pack, the concept pairs its sibling’s 641bhp, 546lb ft dual-motor set-up with a lightweight WRC-inspired chassis.

This was part of a brief “to fit the most powerful EV powertrain into the smallest possible package”, said the brand.

That set-up, along with its exoskeleton-style exposed roll cage, leaves the car weighing 1880kg, 355kg lighter than the Ioniq 5 N, while matching its 3.4sec 0-62mph sprint time. It is limited to 149mph.

“This rolling lab is not just a test vehicle; it’s a platform for initiating new conversations about next-generation high-performance EVs,” said the brand.

The concept draws power from an 84 kWh pack, the same size as found in the Ioniq 5 N; in that road car is good for 278 miles of range. Given the concept’s usage, Hyundai has boosted its battery and motor cooling.

Hyundai has also equipped the RN24 with a next-generation WRC-derived software system, as well as a large aero-inducing rear wing and faster steering setup, to maximise agility and control for “rally car-level response”, it claims.

As part of that, the concept gets a Rally Mode, which electronically simulates the technical (and mechanical) four-wheel drive system used by the i20 N Rally 1 to optimise torque distribution to the wheels. This, Hyundai says, shows that complex systems can be streamlined and made cost effective in EVs enabling “a more realistic application in future production cars”.