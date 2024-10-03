The Hyundai Inster has gained an off-road-inspired Cross variant with more aggressive styling – but not four-wheel drive.

Changes for the Inster Cross include the addition of chunkier bumpers with integrated skidplates, a special set of 17in alloy wheels and a new roof rack, as well as a special Amazonas Green Matte paint option.

Inside, it's offered with model-specific grey and yellow upholstery.

The Inster is Hyundai's attempt to capture the mainstream electric car market, undercutting much of the competition at a price of £23,495 – or £249 per month on PCP finance.

It's based on the Hyundai Casper, a diminutive city car that has so far been sold exclusively with a petrol engine in Korea. Its platform has been stretched by 230mm (with a 180mm of that growth in its wheelbase), improving both practicality and the available space for an underfloor battery pack.

The Inster measures 3.8m long, 1.6m wide and 1.6m tall, which positions it between the Dacia Spring and the Citroën ë-C3.

Despite the car's smaller footprint, Hyundai insiders are confident that the Inster is as practical as its five-seat rivals, thanks to its efficient packaging and configurable interior. Its wheelbase almost matches that of the larger Hyundai i20, for example, and its four seats are more versatile than those in traditional hatchbacks. Each can be folded completely flat and the two rear seats are also capable of sliding and reclining to open up more leg room or boot space as it’s needed.

The Inster will be offered with two mechanical configurations at launch. Entry-level cars get a 96bhp front-mounted motor that delivers a 0-62mph sprint time of 11.7sec and a top speed of 87mph. It’s paired with a 42kWh battery pack, which is claimed to deliver a range of 186 miles between charges. The flagship ‘long range’ Inster is boosted to 113bhp and 49kWh, taking its range to 217 miles and its top speed to 93mph, while reducing its 0-62mph time to 10.6sec.