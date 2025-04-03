Hyundai has confirmed its new Ioniq 6 N performance saloon will be revealed at the Goodwood Festival of Speed next month.
The company has also released new images of the hot saloon, showing its twin rear spoilers and a chunky diffuser influenced by the one fitted to the extreme RN22e concept car.
Although not fully shown, the front end of the new Ioniq 6 N draws on the sporty new N Line variant of the standard Ioniq 6, which was updated earlier this year.
The changes are intended to “maintain aerodynamic performance while achieving a smoother, more refined silhouette”, said Hyundai.
Asked what else we can expect, Simon Loasby, vice president of Hyundai styling group, said: “The huge wing. You’ve got all those curves on top so we need to counter the lift.
"Compared to Ioniq 5 N, we’ve had the chance to widen the fenders (who doesn’t love a wide body?) so it’s got even more stance, even more squat and even more cool factory.”
Inside, the Ioniq 6 N is expected to adopt key components from the Ioniq 5 N crossover, such as its three-spoke steering wheel with N-specific drive mode buttons, as well as its more supportive front bucket seats.
Power is most likely to come from the same 641bhp dual-motor powertrain used by the Ioniq 5 N.
This is capable of replicating the power delivery of an internal combustion engine mated to a dual-clutch sequential gearbox, complete with shift paddles for simulated gearchanges.
It’s possible that Hyundai will boost this set-up for the Ioniq 6 N, but a 0-62mph time of 3.4sec (as with the Ioniq 5 N) would put the saloon on a par with ICE mainstays such as the BMW M3.
"who doesn’t love a wide body?" - me for a start. In the UK there are narrow streets often with parked cars on the sides, small parking spaces, country lanes and so on. It isn't the US where everything is big.
Cars are getting bigger and bigger, wider and wider, it is a joke. It slows people down getting from A to B, and I haven't even mentioned the requirement for oversize rubber which is a major contribution to pollution.
Please, we don't need these cars in the UK, we are the home to the Mini and the Morgan, not the Porsche Taycan.
Visually, they look good, but practically, I agree with you, we need narrower cars.
P.S. we are also the home of Phantom and Bentayga.
How do Land Rovers and utes cope? Vans? Trucks? Busses? Even the very widest/hatch saloon isn't very wide, but they look better.