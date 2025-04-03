BACK TO ALL NEWS
Hyundai to reveal Ioniq 6 N at Goodwood Festival of Speed in July

Electric saloon’s transformation into a BMW M3 alternative brings twin spoilers and big power boost

News
Will Rimell AutocarCharlie Martin Autocar
2 mins read
12 June 2025

Hyundai has confirmed its new Ioniq 6 N performance saloon will be revealed at the Goodwood Festival of Speed next month.

The company has also released new images of the hot saloon, showing its twin rear spoilers and a chunky diffuser influenced by the one fitted to the extreme RN22e concept car.

Although not fully shown, the front end of the new Ioniq 6 N draws on the sporty new N Line variant of the standard Ioniq 6, which was updated earlier this year.

Related articles

The changes are intended to “maintain aerodynamic performance while achieving a smoother, more refined silhouette”, said Hyundai.

Asked what else we can expect, Simon Loasby, vice president of Hyundai styling group, said: “The huge wing. You’ve got all those curves on top so we need to counter the lift.

"Compared to Ioniq 5 N, we’ve had the chance to widen the fenders (who doesn’t love a wide body?) so it’s got even more stance, even more squat and even more cool factory.”

Inside, the Ioniq 6 N is expected to adopt key components from the Ioniq 5 N crossover, such as its three-spoke steering wheel with N-specific drive mode buttons, as well as its more supportive front bucket seats.

Power is most likely to come from the same 641bhp dual-motor powertrain used by the Ioniq 5 N.

This is capable of replicating the power delivery of an internal combustion engine mated to a dual-clutch sequential gearbox, complete with shift paddles for simulated gearchanges.

It’s possible that Hyundai will boost this set-up for the Ioniq 6 N, but a 0-62mph time of 3.4sec (as with the Ioniq 5 N) would put the saloon on a par with ICE mainstays such as the BMW M3.

Read our review

Car review
01 Hyundai Ioniq 6 RT 2023 lead driving front

Hyundai Ioniq 6

Hyundai looks to upset Tesla’s apple cart with a boldly alternative streamliner saloon

Read our review
The Ioniq 5 N also packs an 84.0kWh battery that officially yields a range of 278 miles, although it’s likely that the more aerodynamic Ioniq 6 N will boost this nearer to the 300-mile mark.

The car is likely to arrive in UK showrooms this winter. Prices are predicted to start at just below £70,000.

smokey5877 3 April 2025

"who doesn’t love a wide body?" - me for a start. In the UK there are narrow streets often with parked cars on the sides, small parking spaces, country lanes and so on. It isn't the US where everything is big.

Cars are getting bigger and bigger, wider and wider, it is a joke. It slows people down getting from A to B, and I haven't even mentioned the requirement for oversize rubber which is a major contribution to pollution.

Please, we don't need these cars in the UK, we are the home to the Mini and the Morgan, not the Porsche Taycan.

NickS 3 April 2025

Visually, they look good, but practically, I agree with you, we need narrower cars. 

P.S. we are also the home of Phantom and Bentayga.

jason_recliner 4 April 2025
smokey5877 wrote:

"who doesn’t love a wide body?" - me for a start. In the UK there are narrow streets often with parked cars on the sides, small parking spaces, country lanes and so on. It isn't the US where everything is big.

Cars are getting bigger and bigger, wider and wider, it is a joke. It slows people down getting from A to B, and I haven't even mentioned the requirement for oversize rubber which is a major contribution to pollution.

Please, we don't need these cars in the UK, we are the home to the Mini and the Morgan, not the Porsche Taycan.

 

How do Land Rovers and utes cope? Vans? Trucks? Busses? Even the very widest/hatch saloon isn't very wide, but they look better.

