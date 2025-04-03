Hyundai has confirmed its new Ioniq 6 N performance saloon will be revealed at the Goodwood Festival of Speed next month.

The company has also released new images of the hot saloon, showing its twin rear spoilers and a chunky diffuser influenced by the one fitted to the extreme RN22e concept car.

Although not fully shown, the front end of the new Ioniq 6 N draws on the sporty new N Line variant of the standard Ioniq 6, which was updated earlier this year.

The changes are intended to “maintain aerodynamic performance while achieving a smoother, more refined silhouette”, said Hyundai.

Asked what else we can expect, Simon Loasby, vice president of Hyundai styling group, said: “The huge wing. You’ve got all those curves on top so we need to counter the lift.

"Compared to Ioniq 5 N, we’ve had the chance to widen the fenders (who doesn’t love a wide body?) so it’s got even more stance, even more squat and even more cool factory.”

Inside, the Ioniq 6 N is expected to adopt key components from the Ioniq 5 N crossover, such as its three-spoke steering wheel with N-specific drive mode buttons, as well as its more supportive front bucket seats.

Power is most likely to come from the same 641bhp dual-motor powertrain used by the Ioniq 5 N.

This is capable of replicating the power delivery of an internal combustion engine mated to a dual-clutch sequential gearbox, complete with shift paddles for simulated gearchanges.

It’s possible that Hyundai will boost this set-up for the Ioniq 6 N, but a 0-62mph time of 3.4sec (as with the Ioniq 5 N) would put the saloon on a par with ICE mainstays such as the BMW M3.