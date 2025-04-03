BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Hyundai to launch next-gen interior in 2026 - and buttons will stay
UP NEXT
Full reveal: Honda Prelude sports coupe to land this year

Hyundai to launch next-gen interior in 2026 - and buttons will stay

Korean brand could make touchscreen smaller and easier to use too, in safety push

Will Rimell Autocar
News
3 mins read
3 April 2025

Hyundai will launch its next generation interior next year - and bosses promise to keep physical buttons.

The move, confirmed to Autocar by vice president of design Simon Loasby at the Seoul motor show, could also result in the size of the infotainment display being reduced and the software for the touchscreen made simpler in an effort to improve safety.

It follows the likes of Volkswagen which last month promised a return to a more analogue cabin.

Related articles

“Our vision for our next generation interiors are [to design] the safest way is to keep the driver’s eyes on the road as much as possible,” he said.

“With this philosophy in mind, we quite quickly realised that the central screen is actually just a distraction. So  [in terms of safety] you really don’t want people to look at the screen, you want them to look at eye level.

“So our philosophy is to keep the eyes on the road and keep your hands on the wheel, and then you could very quickly look at what are your frequent use interactions - there aren’t many… but you want them to stay as physical buttons because those are things I want to adjust without looking away.”

He added: “It is all about the philosophy of calmness. The technology is there, but it is not shouting at us, but the architecture is keeping the driving experience safe.

“So we will have a balance of physical buttons but the display [will be there too] because it gives you the extra layers you can go in to.”

Hyundai design boss Luc Donckerwolke added that finding the correct screen size - and making them usable - would also be a key part of the next generation cabins.

“It is always a part of the balance between having the right screen that provides you with the information in a size that allows you to concentrate on driving,” he said.

“At the same time we have to make sure the screens are not forcing you to go into a sub menus for operations that only required buttons before. So it’s always not overkilling it. If you rely only on screens you are tending to go away from the fact to have the hands on the steering wheel and the eyes on the road, which is, for me, the most important factor of security safety.”

He added that while “we all have a love for analogue interaction”, screens “are ideal because you save a lot of tooling by only having the screen”.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Mercedes-AMG-SL-55-4MATIC-front-corner
Mercedes-AMG SL 55
8
Mercedes-AMG SL 55
Ferrari Purosangue
Ferrari Purosangue
Ferrari Purosangue
01 Citroen e C4 2025 review front driving
Citroen ë-C4 and ë-C4 X review
8
Citroen ë-C4 and ë-C4 X review
Leapmotor C10 REEV 2025 Review front corner 041
Leapmotor C10 REEV
Leapmotor C10 REEV
Rivian R1T 2025 Review LIPMAN front action intro 25306
Rivian R1T
Rivian R1T

View all car reviews

Back to top

More generally he said the car industry as a whole “will see a return of the analogue and reduction of screens” in the next “one or two generations” of models.

Loadsby also mentioned that thought was going into how the interiors of N badged cars would be laid out.

“When it comes to N, we put more on the steering wheel because, if I’ve got gloves on, I can’t use the touchscreen,” he said.

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Will Rimell

Will Rimell Autocar
Title: News editor

Will is Autocar's news editor.​ His focus is on setting Autocar's news agenda, interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

As part of his role, he also manages Autocar Business – the brand's B2B platform – and Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

used cars for sale

 Kia Sorento 1.6 H T-GDi 3 Auto AWD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£33,498
7,664miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen T-Roc 1.5 TSI Life Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£20,998
21,538miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Hyundai TUCSON 1.6 T-GDi N Line S Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£23,998
10,915miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Toyota Corolla 1.8 VVT-h GR SPORT Touring Sports CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£28,495
6,994miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen TIGUAN 2.0 TDI Match Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£15,495
54,601miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volvo XC40 1.5h T5 Twin Engine Recharge 10.7kWh Inscription Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£23,998
25,539miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen T-Cross 1.0 TSI Active DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£18,998
12,909miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
MG3 1.5 VTi-TECH Exclusive Nav Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£9,998
24,608miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen Polo 1.0 EVO SE Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£11,498
32,870miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all cars
In partnership with
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

Mercedes-AMG-SL-55-4MATIC-front-corner
Mercedes-AMG SL 55
8
Mercedes-AMG SL 55
Ferrari Purosangue
Ferrari Purosangue
Ferrari Purosangue
01 Citroen e C4 2025 review front driving
Citroen ë-C4 and ë-C4 X review
8
Citroen ë-C4 and ë-C4 X review
Leapmotor C10 REEV 2025 Review front corner 041
Leapmotor C10 REEV
Leapmotor C10 REEV
Rivian R1T 2025 Review LIPMAN front action intro 25306
Rivian R1T
Rivian R1T

View all car reviews