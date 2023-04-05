Hyundai Ioniq 6 crowned World Car of the Year

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 has won the 2023 World Car of the Year award, announced at the New York motor show on Thursday.

The sleek electric saloon took the top honours in the coveted award from a shortlist of three finalists that included the BMW X1/iX1 and Kia Niro.

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 succeeds the Hyundai Ioniq 5 as the World Car of the Year. It also took the top spot in two other categories.

Founded in 2003, the World Car Of The Year Awards consists of seven categories, with winners announced in differing car classes, including Electric, Luxury, Performance and Urban. There are also separate World Car Design and World Car Person Of The Year awards.

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 also took the top spot in the 2023 World Electric Car, coming in ahead of the BMW i7 and Lucid Air.

In the 2023 World Luxury Car category, the Lucid Air beat competition from the Genesis G90 and BMW 7-series/i7.

The Kia EV6 GT won the 2023 World Performance Car award against finalists that included the Nissan Z and Toyota GR Corolla.

2023 marked the first time no European performance car was represented among the three finalists for the World Performance Car award.

The 2023 World Urban Car award was won by the Citroen C3. It came in ahead of the Ora Funky Cat and Volkswagen Taigo (Nivus in South American markets).

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 was victorious in the 2023 World Car Design award, beating the Lucid Air and Range Rover among the finalists.

With nominations in three of the six categories, the Hyundai Ioniq 6 and Lucid Air were in the running for the most awards in 2023. The BMW i7 was nominated in two categories.

The World Car Awards had already announced its 2023 World Car Person prior to the 2023 New York motor show. It was awarded to SanYup Lee, the head of the Hyundai and Genesis Global Design Center in Seoul, South Korea.

The World Car Of The Year jury consists of over 100 automotive journalists and editors worldwide. Votes are lodged anonymously and complied by the accounting firm KPMG.

Cars eligible for the award must be produced in volumes of at least 10,000 and be on sale in at least two major markets, on at least two continents.

Previous winners of the overall World Car Of The Year Award include the Hyundai Ioniq 5 (2022), Volkswagen ID.4 (2021) Kia Telluride (2020), Jaguar I-Pace (2019) and Volvo XC60 (2018).

World Car Of The Year Awards Winners - Full List