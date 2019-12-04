Hot Toyota Yaris GR-4 shown on video ahead of imminent reveal

Japanese firm set to reveal new high performance concept as four-wheel drive successor to Yaris GRMN
4 December 2019

Toyota is poised to unveil a Gazoo Racing performance version of the new Yaris, with a preview video stating the car is "coming soon".

The model, set to be a rally-inspired hot Yaris featuring four-wheel drive and badged 'GR-4', was due to be unveiled at Rally Australia earlier this month. However, the unveil never went ahead as the event was cancelled due to devastating wildfires. 

Although no reveal date is confirmed in the short video, it's described as the final test by Toyota's CEO Akio Toyoda, who is also the brand's Master Driver operating under the pseudonym 'Morizo'.

The machine will effectively succeed the previous generation’s limited-run Yaris GRMN as the range-topping version of the small hatch. The 4 in GR-4 is believed to stand for four-wheel drive, which would bring it in line with the Yaris WRC that the firm has run in the top level of world rallying since 2017. It is possible the new car will serve as a ‘homologation special’, forming the basis for the next-generation Yaris WRC.

The new preview shows it features styling that's familiar from the existing Yaris, but with the addition of far wider rear wheel arches and an aggressive bodykit to fit the car’s likely high performance brief. In a further nod to the car’s intent it sports the camouflage livery used by most recent hot Toyota models of recent years, including the recently revived Supra.

At the launch of the revamped Yaris recently, Toyota’s executive vice-president, Matt Harrison, told Autocar that a performance version of the model would likely be launched to strengthen the link between Toyota’s road cars and its Gazoo Racing motorsport arm.

Toyota has applied various levels of branding under the Gazoo Racing theme in order to develop a model structure for its high-performance models. These include the hardcore limited-run GRMN versions that are positioned above models that carry the GR badge, which represents an ‘authentic sports model’. The firm also offers a GR Sport trim level that offers a more aggressive look while retaining an unchanged mechanical package.

Toyota secured the 2018 World Rally Championship manufacturers’ title with the Yaris WRC, with Ott Tanak claiming this year’s driver’s title.

